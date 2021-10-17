In Another Terror Attack, 2 Non-local Labourers Shot Dead, One Injured In J&K's Kulgam

In yet another shocking development from Jammu and Kashmir, two non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Wanpoh area of Kulgam district on Sunday. In the incident, one labourer suffered injuries. Following this, he was shifted to the hospital.

Terrorists entered a rental residential house of non-local labourers at Laran Gangipora and fired upon them. The deceased have been identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, both residents of Bihar.

An eyewitness, a Bihar native, speaking to Republic said that his brother was shot by terrorists. "He received six bullet wounds," the labourer said. Another eyewitness confirmed this development and said that three labourers were attacked.

#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2021

Former UP DGP Vikram Singh condemned the attacks on civilians and accused Pakistan and the ISI for this barbaric act. "Those in the killing will be given a befitting reply," he said.

Targeted civilian killings in Kashmir

For the last few days, civilians, especially non-locals and Kashmir Pandits, are been targeted by terrorists in Kashmir. On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a notable Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar, was shot dead. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor and a civilian were killed. On October 7, two teachers were murdered in a downtown area of Srinagar

On Saturday, in another coward episode, two non-locals were killed by terrorists. Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama. Gol-Gappa vendor Arbind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was assassinated by terrorists in Srinagar.