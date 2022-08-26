In Big Boost To 'Make In India', Navy Receives 100% Indigenous Gun Ammunition For AK 630

In a big boost to the 'Make In India' initiative, the Indian Navy, for the first time, received 100% indigenously-made gun ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships from a private Indian company on Friday, August 26. A chemical manufacturing company by the name of Economic Explosives Ltd. from Nagpur, supplied the 100 percent indigenous 30mm gun ammunition to the Indian Navy, which was received by the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade.

This is the first time that the armed services have placed an order to the private industry in India for gun ammunition, the Indian Navy said. The order was also delivered in a record time of one year by the Nagpur-based company, as per the statement of the Indian Navy.

While speaking about this achievement, Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said, "This is a major achievement for the country that the private industry has developed, in coordination with the Indian Navy, fully 100% indigenous ammunition for AK 630, which was very much required for the armed forces, especially the Navy."

"This will ensure that the ammunition is available to the Navy at the right time, in the right quantity and that we won't have to depend on any other source for it," the Vice Admiral added.

Armed forces strengthening dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Heralding new dawn for India's Naval Capabilities, India built its first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant, which is set to be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2.

Vikrant, which is the largest-ever warship built in India, has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited, has been named after its very well-known predecessor, INS Vikrant.

With an overall indigenous content of 76 percent, IAC Vikrant provides a huge thrust to the government's dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Earlier on August 15, on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, the forces used indigenously-developed guns for the ceremonial 21-gun salute, as stated by Defence Secretary of India Dr. Ajay Kumar. The forces used the British one-pound gun for the salute until now, but the Advanced Tower Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was used for the ceremonial gun salute on Independence Day this year.

