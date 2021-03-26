In Delhi Violence Case, Kisan Leader Dares Police To Arrest Lakha Sidhana

Key conspirator of January 26 Red Fort violence, Lakha Sidhana is now getting the support of Kisan unions. While addressing the media on Wednesday Kisan leader Ruldu Singh Mansa challenged Delhi Police to arrest Lakha. Ruldu said that Kisan unions have unanimously decided that Lakha Sidhana can visit protesting sites and address the public from the stage. He added that Lakha will address people and if police have guts come and arrest Lakha from the protesting site. Though Lakha is on the wanted list of Delhi Police and had announced 1 lakh reward for information that can lead to Lakha’s arrest, however, he is still roaming like a free man despite facing cases of serious nature.

Ruldu said that Lakha can address the gathering but cannot participate in Kisan union meetings. While supporting Lakha, he added that police and government dare to arrest Lakha from the Singhu stage or any other protesting site at the Delhi border. The statement indicates that Kisan unions are ready to provide shelter to most wanted of the January 26 episode, Lakha Sidhana. Before this Lakha had addressed a rally in Bathinda’s Mehraj village. Even on the day, Punjab police turned to the audience of the rally instead of taking him into custody.

Kisan leader dares Delhi Police

While justifying their action Punjab police officers said that Delhi Police did not send any official communication about details of Sidhana. If Delhi police could have communicated to Punjab police, the cops would have arrested him from the rally. The Mehraj rally was one challenge to Delhi police to arrest Lakha and now Kisan leader has given another challenge on similar lines.

Several questions arise on Delhi police that despite having the information of whereabouts of Lakha, why they are not able to nail him down. Lakha is facing charges for provoking the public on January 26 to indulge in violence and break the police barricades to enter Delhi. The case itself registered against Lakha on the same and since then Delhi police trying to arrest him but have not been successful so far.