In Gujarat, WHO Launches 'Global Centre For Traditional Medicine' With Indian Govt's Help

On Friday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it has signed an agreement with the Indian government to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). The Government of India has invested $250 million in the centre, which intends to harness the potential of traditional medicine using modern science and technology to improve the health of people, according to WHO.

The new centre will be based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and will be officially opened on April 21, 2022. It will focus on developing a strong evidence base for traditional medicine policies and standards, as well as assisting countries in integrating traditional medicine practices and products into national health systems and regulating their quality and safety for maximum and long-term impact.

WHO & the Government of #India🇮🇳 today agreed to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, to maximize the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology https://t.co/KlkDdDB3LK pic.twitter.com/Ca5V7GcCAG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 25, 2022

Traditional medicine is the first line of treatment for many diseases for millions of people: WHO Chief

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that traditional medicine is the first line of treatment for many diseases for millions of people around the world. He further said that assuring that everyone has access to safe and effective treatment is a key element of WHO's mission, and this new centre will assist to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine by using the power of science. He then stated that he appreciate the Indian government's cooperation, and they hope to make it a success.

Traditional medicine is used by almost 80% of the world's population, according to WHO. To date, 170 of the 194 WHO's Member States have acknowledged using traditional medicine. Many governments have urged WHO for help in compiling a body of trustworthy data and evidence on traditional medicine products.

PM Modi: It gives him great pleasure to learn about the signing of GCTM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it gives him great pleasure to learn about the signing of the Host Country Agreement for the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), according to WHO. He further said that the agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and the WHO to create the WHO-GCTM in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is a praiseworthy initiative.

He claimed that their administration has worked tirelessly to make preventive and curative healthcare inexpensive and available to everybody through a variety of initiatives and hoped that the worldwide centre in Jamnagar contributes to the world's best healthcare solutions.

Image: AP/ PTI