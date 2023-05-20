In J&K's Poonch, Army Eliminates Terrorist, Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC

Indian Army on Saturday neutralised one terrorist in Dheri area of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch as alert troops deployed along Line of Control foiled infiltration bid from across the border.

Sources told Republic that after noticing suspected movement along Line of Control, Indian Army first challenged movement and then opened fire in which one terrorist has been killed and the operation is underway in forward area. Forces have recovered narcotics and other ammunitions from the killed terrorist and the area is being sanitized.

Ahead of G20 meet, Pakistan seems to be trying to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir by carrying out acts of terror in the region. NIA is carrying out raids at over 18 location in 09 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a case that pertains to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the terror groups operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders/handlers. Such groups are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

SIA Jammu has also conducted searches on suspicious persons in run up to G20, teams of SIA Jammu analysed use of certain specific software/app which are used by terror organizations.

"Upon analysis, suspected locations in Jammu city were verified. It was observed that internet connections were being misused for suspicious communication apps. At two locations, mobile and computer devices of 43 persons were verified. Efforts are ongoing to identify such persons at a large scale," officials said.