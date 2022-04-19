In Jahangirpuri Violence, NSA Imposed On 5 Accused Post Amit Shah's Call For Strict Action

Acting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directives, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed on five accused of the Jhangirpuri violence on Tuesday. The National Security Act is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order, and the same has been imposed on five accused involved in the clashes that broke out during the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

NSA imposed on 5 accused

The NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh urf Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahmed a day after Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi administration, and gave directives that very "strict action" be taken against those involved in the April 16 clashes, and set an example so that an incident like this does not occur again in Delhi or anywhere else in the country.

#BREAKING | National Security Act (NSA) imposed on 5 accused persons in the Jahangirpuri violence. Tap for updates https://t.co/uMWtMWiZ8v pic.twitter.com/XCXOTl9gUx — Republic (@republic) April 19, 2022

In the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. Subsequently, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

"Heavy deployment to continue in the area''

Meanwhile, officials said that the heavy deployment of security personnel in Jahangirpuri will continue till the time normalcy is re-established in the area. The road in front of the mosque where Shobha yatra was allegedly attacked has been closed and the entire area has been cordoned off with barricades by police. More than 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock. to help police prevent any untoward action, a total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have also been provided.