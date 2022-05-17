In Jammu & Kashmir, Terrorists Lob Grenade At Wine Shop In Baramulla; 1 Dead, 3 Injured

One person died and three other civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at the Dewan Bagh area in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 17, police said. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated.

"Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. Four employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits," Kashmir Police tweeted.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh (52) from Rajouri. The injured persons identified as Goverdan Singh, Govind Singh, and Ravi Kumar, have been rushed to hospital.

Rahul Bhat shot dead; Massive protests erupt

Last week, terrorists barged into a government office in Budgam district and shot dead Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat. It was the third targetted attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

The killing has triggered protests which have been going on for six days even as Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar assured demonstrators a permanent peace will return to the Valley as forces will neutralise all terrorists "within one-and-a-half-year."

"Police, army and CRPF together will eliminate all of them (terrorists) within a one-and-a-half year. Permanent peace will come by eliminating the militants, for that you will have to be patient and not get carried away by political parties," he added.

At the protest locations, the slogans were raised such as "LG tim ek kaam karo, kursi chhodd aaramm karo," "administration down down" and "we want justice."

Citing security concerns, the IGP asked demonstrators to clear the road at Anantnag and hold sit-in demonstration inside their colony.

"I have visited the other camps also, they are protesting there as well but within the colony. Sitting on the road is dangerous as the militants can throw a grenade while passing by on a bike or in a cab," he said.

Image: Republic World