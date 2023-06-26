In Karnataka, Rainfall Deficit Threatens To Engulf 1500 Villages

Several districts across Karnataka are facing a rainfall deficit despite the arrival of monsoon. The water level in the reservoirs and the groundwater has started depleting, posing a significant threat to the conduct of daily activities. Adding to the woes, the water levels in the rivers too have receded and the lakes have dried up.

It has led to a massive problem for the people in rural areas as they struggle to arrange drinking water. People have resorted to water supply from tankers and are forced to pay a high price for the same. In a few areas, women are seen going the extra mile in search of water.

Water scarcity in Belagavi

Belagavi, home to seven rivers, is facing the brunt of the drinking water shortage. Over 800 villages are now being supported only by borewells. With June approaching its end, villagers fear a shortfall of drinking water if the rainfall deficit continues.

Prabhu, a hydrologist in the region, while speaking to Republic, said, "People from 1,275 villages in the district, including Belagavi city, depend on the Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, and Rakkasakoppa rivers, borewells and open wells for drinking water. Of these, more than 800 villages have borewells for drinking water. On the other hand, 500 villages dependent on multi-village drinking water schemes have been affected due to the drying up of rivers and lakes."

Belagavi farmers are highly-affected due to the rainfall deficit. Resident Ninganna, said, "If there is no rain in a week, the problem will be severe in more than 150 villages. We have submitted a proposal to drill 145 borewells in different parts of the district and the administration has responded positively."

An engineer from a rural drinking water division spoke to Republic on conditions of anonymity. "In Khanapur, water is not available even after digging 1,000 feet deep into the ground. More than 50 borewells have been drilled but there is no water supply in many places." The Belagavi district commissioner Nitesh Patil has also agreed that there is a severe drinking water problem in the district due to a lack of rain. "The water level in the reservoirs has dropped. New borewells are being drilled wherever required. The grant being provided is substantial," he said.

Vijayapura, Bagalkot districts affected

The drinking water crisis has worsened in 13 villages of Vijayapura district as tankers are fulfilling the water requirement of the villagers. Zilla Panchayat President Rahul Shinde remarked, "If there is no rain, the water crisis will be extended to urban areas as well. Although, the district administration will take necessary steps to supply drinking water."

In the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, around 120 villages are facing water scarcity. Three rivers in the district have dried up and permanent drinking water projects have come to a standstill. Water is being supplied through borewells and open wells. According to the villagers, there has been rain in some parts of the district due to which the problem has been mitigated to some extent.

Further, more than 24 villages in the Ballari district have resorted to tankers for water supply as areas including Veni Veerapura, Shankara bande, Tirumala camp, and Vighneshwara camp are facing water shortages. A resident of the district, Arathi, said, "We have to pay Rs 5 to 10 per pot of water or travel 10 km from Shankara bande to Roopanagudi by motorcycle to fetch pots of water."

Situation worsening across Karnataka

As there is an acute shortage of drinking water in 12 villages of Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, instructions have been issued to drill borewells. Four villages in the border district of Bidar are being supplied water through tankers. In some places, water is being supplied through wells. Several villages in the Yadgir district are also facing the drinking water crisis. A report suggests that more than 65 villages will have to face water scarcity if there is no rain within a month.

Govt prepares to tackle water crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed confidence that the state government would be able to tackle any problem, including drinking water, effectively. "There is a problem with drinking water in some parts of the state. To effectively deal with it, necessary instructions have been given to District Commissioners and officials. The rain has now started and it needs to be more widespread. We are praying for rain." he said.