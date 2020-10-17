Kerala Gold Scam: Sivasankar's 'illegal' Foreign Travel Could Put Him In Trouble: Sources

Dramatic events unfolded on Friday night with Customs issuing summons to M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary (IT), and private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his alleged role in the Kerala Gold smuggling scam through diplomatic channels.

Highly placed source in the investigation team revealed to Republic TV on what transpired before he was taken in by the customs officials. As per them, The customs began questioning Sivasankar on July 14, a week after the prime accused in the gold smuggling case was nabbed by the NIA in Bengaluru. Further, he was questioned two more times by the customs department. The first questioning took place in Thiruvananthapuram and the following two rounds of questioning were held at the Customs office in Kochi. He was questioned for over 31 hours in these three sessions.

Not just UAE, but even to USA and France

As per investigating officials, the customs department was aware of the foreign travel made by Sivasankar. Sivasankar has made several foreign travels ever since the government came to power in May 2016. The source also said that Sivasankar has even made travel to the USA and from there to France. Earlier, his three travel history with Prime accused Swapna Suresh had come out. However, what makes these travel even more questionable, as per sources, is that Sivasankar may not have taken necessary permissions for travel from the Government of India.

For all cadres of All India Service, it is mandatory to get clearance from the Department of Personnel and Training ( DOP&T), 21 days before leaving the station, even if it is for a private visit. An MEA clearance is also necessary.

It is also mandatory to also furnish a source of travel as well as declare the channels of currency exchange. Since the customs department has data of entry and exit of all individuals from all airports of India, it could pan out all the foreign travel made by Sivasankar.

Illegal Foreign Travel and unclear currency exchange

Sources inform Republic TV that Sivasankar has prima facie flouted travel norms as he has always made official travel on tourist visa using his private passport. The customs were seeking the permission letters and clearance granted to him in these travels when he was probed last time.

During the last interrogation held on October 10, the IAS officer was asked to provide documents of these for which he reportedly asked three days. The sleuths were expecting him to appear on Tuesday with the documents At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate came in to probe the money laundering angle in the case. The ED suspects that during the foreign travels made by Sivasankar, he was funded through unknown sources. The currency exchange details are also allegedly through dubious agencies. The charge sheet and the subsequent anticipatory bail plea followed.

However, Sivasankar failed to appear with documents as promised to the customs. During the tussle with ED, Sivasankar was in Kochi Office. Yet, he failed to appear. When the customs realised he was not cooperating, is when they contacted him. He said he would like to be questioned in Thiruvananthapuram instead of Kochi. By that time, the probe team had filed a fresh charge sheet and the team headed by Assistant Commissioner Ramamoorthy visited Sivasankar's home on Friday after 5.30 PM.

After issuing the summons, Sivasankar got into the car of customs, and that when he reported he was feeling uneasy.

Rushed to the hospital where wife works

On the insistence of Sivasankar, he was taken to a private hospital near Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, where his spouse works as a nephrologist. He was taken in at 6 PM into the hospital Cardiac ICU. Doctors reported his health parameters are OK. There is a minor fluctuation in ECG and a slight spike in BP is what was reported.

