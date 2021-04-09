In Ladakh Standoff, India-China To Hold 11th Round Of Talks Today To Review LAC Situation

Seeking to resolve the ongoing issues along with the friction points in Gogra, Hot Springs ad Depsang plains in Ladakh, India and China will hold the 11th round of military talks on Friday. Sources from the Indian Army said that India has made clear that it would agree to de-escalation only if it is simultaneous and the withdrawal is equal from both sides and addresses mutual security concerns.

After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, Armies of India and China are likely to discuss further disengagement from Gogra heights and Depsang plains.

India pushes for early LAC disengagement

Earlier on April 2, the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) stressed that India was looking forward to ensuring that the disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest. Elaborating on the series of engagements since the disengagement in the Pangong Tso region, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi affirmed that both sides continued to remain in touch. Quoting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he stressed that prolonging the situation is in neither country's interest. According to Bagchi, further disengagement might open up the possibility of de-escalation of forces and progress in bilateral ties.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "As you are very well aware, after the disengagement in the Pangong lake area, we had the 10th round of senior commanders' meeting and a telephonic conversation between the EAM and his Chinese counterpart and a WMCC interaction on the 4th of March. There is a consensus that the two sides should quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The disengagement in the Pangong lake area was a significant step forward. It has provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western sector. Speaking at the WMCC, the two sides held a detailed exchange of views on the remaining issues."

India-china talks so far have taken place on the following dates:

Round 1: June 6 2020

Round 2: June 22 2020

Round 3: June 30 2020

Round 4: July 14 2020

Round 5: August 2 2020

Round 6: September 21 2020

Round 7: October 13 2020

Round 8: November 6 2020

Round 9: January 24 2021

Round 10: February 20 2021

LAC standoff

The Ladakh standoff was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far India and China's armies have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso.

