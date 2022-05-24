In Manipur, More People Come Out In Support Of CM Biren Singh Govt's 'War On Drugs' Push

In a big success in the Manipur Government’s ‘War on Drugs’ initiative, after the Poumai Naga tribe, the village chiefs of Saikul assembly constituency also declared their victory on the same. Tengnoupal and Chandel districts declared their support to the initiative.

Reacting to this, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, "The new government is going to be 2 months old. Massive response, all communities irrespective of religion have supported this. In last 2 months - 146 persons arrested. We will succeed in making a drug free Manipur. Started campaign in 2018 - first term, this time within 2 months seeing amazing response."

General public of Manipur coming out in support of ‘War on Drugs’

On May 7, while speaking to the media, CM Biren Singh expressed his appreciation for the Naga tribe and said, “The government alone cannot do anything without the support of the masses." As per reports, the CM also informed that nearly 70% people of hills have come out strongly supporting the movement to eradicate drugs and called upon those involved in illegal drug business, encouraging poppy plantation, drug peddling to young students, etc. in the Valley, to cease operations.

On May 5, CM Biren Singh had said that some insurgent groups of his state are involved in poppy cultivation.

"In some parts of the state, some suspension of operation groups, underground groups are there and they are involved in poppy cultivation and they are slightly increasing poppy plantation," CM Singh stated.

Speaking to ANI, the Manipur Chief Minister said that insurgency problems in Manipur and other parts of the North-Eastern region are now improving and 75% of insurgency problems have been reduced, but some groups are still involved in illegal activities.

Image: Republic World