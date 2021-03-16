In Rajasthan, Prisoners Work At 6 Fuel Pumps For ₹249/day 'to Make Jail Dept Self-reliant'

In what can be described as a unique bid to aid skill development, over 100 prisoners in Rajasthan are working at six fuel pumps set up across the state. Elaborating on it further, Director-General (D-G) for prisons Rajeev Dasot on Monday said that the goal was to make the jail department self-reliant alongside promoting skill development. The DG for prisons revealed that the prisoners received a salary of Rs 249 per day, adding that the money was transferred directly into their bank accounts.

"We'll open pumps at 12 locations in the next phase. Prisoners working here are trained & receive Rs 249 per day salary that gets transferred to their bank accounts. At Jaipur pump, we registered a sale of Rs 1 crore last month, target is Rs 3 cr per month", D-G Rajeev Dasot said. READ | Women's Senior ODI Trophy 2021 Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan live stream, pitch report

