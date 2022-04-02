In Rajasthan's Karauli, Curfew Imposed After Communal Clashes; CM Gehlot Appeals For Peace

A curfew has been imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli city after clashes broke out following stone-pelting at a motor-cycle passing through a Muslim-dominated locality on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday. About 25 people were injured in the riots. Of them, three people are in critical condition and one person has been referred to Jaipur while the rest were discharged after primary treatment.

About 600 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and the internet has been shut down till April 4. Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the situation tense but under control.

CM Gehlot orders strict action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he has instructed police to take strict action against miscreants. "I appeal to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order," he said.

करौली में हुई घटना को लेकर डीजी, पुलिस से बात कर स्थिति की विस्तृत जानकारी ली है। पुलिस को हर उपद्रवी से सख्ती से निपटने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मैं आमजन से अपील करता हूं कि शांति बनाए रखें एवं कानून-व्यवस्था बनाने में सहयोग करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2022

Former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje condemned the attack and said that the hate mentality cannot be allowed to flourish in "peace-loving" Rajasthan. "Administration should take strict action against the culprits." According to the police control room, a rally was being taken out from a Muslim-dominated area when some miscreants pelted stones at it, turning it into communal clash in which a few shops and two-wheelers were torched.

Soon after the incident, police officers, including Bharatpur IGP Prashan Kumar Khamesra and Karauli SP Shailendra Singh rushed to the area and an additional police force was deployed to control the situation, PCR said. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather has also deployed ADG Sanjib Kumar, IG Bharat Lal Meena, Jaipur Crime Branch DIG Rahul Prakash and DCP, Jaipur South, Mridul Kachawa in Karauli, it added.