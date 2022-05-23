Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kickstarted a two-day visit to Japan on Monday as he touched down in Tokyo for the QUAD Summit, received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip. He landed in Tokyo on Monday morning following which he headed towards the hotel.

At the hotel, PM Modi was welcomed with slogans of "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while people from the Indian diaspora were also seen cheering and waving their flags upon his arrival. In addition to that, many Indian, as well as Japanese children, also arrived with their parents to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Some of the kids were also seen holding "Welcome" placards written in different Indian regional languages as they were all dressed up in traditional attire for PM Modi's arrival. Upon arrival at the hotel, the Indian premiere interacted with a few of them and signed an autograph for a kid. While signing an autograph for a Japanese kid who spoke in Hindi, PM Modi asked him, "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?"

Tokyo, Japan | "He gave us his blessings and autograph," said kids donned in traditional attire after interaction with PM Modi.



He was also seen blessing the kids who came to welcome him. On the other hand, one of the kids who were present at the hotel told ANI, "He gave us his blessings and autograph". Another of them added, "The PM asked me if I can speak Hindi... I told him I can't..."

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter on Monday, PM Modi lauded the pioneering contributions made by the Indian diaspora in Japan. He noted that they have also remained connected with their roots despite being in an alien nation. Further in his tweet, PM Modi thanked the Indian diaspora for their warm welcome.

PM Modi arrives in Japan for QUAD Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Tokyo, Japan for a two-day visit to attend the Quad Summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Summit is aimed at bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the groups - the US, Australia, India, Japan, and further discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tweeting in both Japanese and English, PM Modi said, "Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.” He was received by a Japanese delegation at the Tokyo airport.

In the meantime, the Quad Summit will be the fourth interaction among the member nations since their first virtual meeting in March 2021. Apart from PM Modi, the summit will be also attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

Image: ANI