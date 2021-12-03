In Tripura, Women-related Crimes Decrease; Rape Cases Decline To 165 From 195: CM Biplab

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday, December 2, informed that the crime against women in the states has decreased as a drastic fall of 19.6 per cent was recorded. Providing more details of the data, the Chief Minister said incidents such as wife murder, molestation, and domestic violence has been reported less in 2020 when compared to 2019.

Soeaking at ablood donation camp organised by the Jirania Police Station of Tripura, Biplab Deb said, "In 2019, a total of 38 cases of wife killing were registered that have reduced to 23 in 2020".

He further informed that a dip in reports of molestation incidents was observed as cases came down from 215 to 159. Also, abduction cases came down to 110 from 318 and domestic violence cases were reduced to 365 from 452 in the stipulated one-year period.

Tripura Chief Minister said, "The overall decrease in crime against women stood at 19.6 per cent".

He then attacked the opposition for defaming the state police. "In an attempt to attack me, the opposition has tried to defame Tripura Police which is contrary to the facts", he said. CM Biplab Deb mentioned that a drastic decrease has been observed in the overall crime rate recorded in the state. He further informed a total of 655 road mishaps incidents were reported in 2019 which reduced to 466 in 2020.

According to the official data, rape cases in the stipulated time period have decreased to 165 from 195. While the attempt to murder cases which stood at 153 in 2019 reduced to 117 in 2020. The Chief Minister announced that Tripura police would soon initiate the recruitment process for over 500 female constable posts.

Tripura govt report on crime against women

According to the state government report of October 2021, more than 200 people were arrested in Tripura for committing crimes against women including rape, molestation, and murder in the last ten months since September 2020.

The report stated, "A total of 240 incidents of crime against women were recorded of which 128 cases are related to rape followed by 111 cases of molestation and one rape followed by murder across the state from September last year till June this year".

Tripura police within the said time period arrested 207 people accused in connection to 151 such cases.

The data further informed that of the total 111 minor girls and another 586 housewives reported missing from September last year till June this year, the police have found 108 minor girls and 536 housewives. Other than crimes against women, police have arrested 163 accused persons within the time period in connection to 102 murder cases.

In early October, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in the recent Assembly session, said “Our state has formed different units, including a serious crime unit, economic offence unit, cybercrime unit, etc., to ensure efficient policing".

(With inputs from ANI)

