In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Cop Seen Stealing A Light Bulb In Viral CCTV Footage; WATCH

A bizarre video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a police sub-inspector is seen stealing a light bulb from outside a shop. The incident took place in Prayagraj on October 6.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, shows SI Rajesh Verma wandering and checking if anyone is observing him or not and then proceeding to remove the bulb before taking off from the spot.

After noticing the bulb missing, the shopkeeper checked the CCTV footage and saw the sub-inspector stealing it.

Verma, who was posted at Phulpur police station, has been suspended and assigned to the police line. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

In a similar incident that took place earlier this month, a police constable was suspended for stealing a mobile phone of a man sleeping outside his shop in Kanpur's Maharajpura area. The action came after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

The man was sleeping in the verandah of his ship when the on-duty constable and a home guard stole the mobile phone. Action will also be taken against the home guard jawan.