When Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was asked about the situation along the LAC after talks failed, about whether there will be a spillover of violence in Sikkim central sector or any changes in deployments, he replied "along LAC, we have a number of points where both sides interact. We have areas of different perception, in these areas patrol come face-to-face and face-offs take place. We have a robust system to handle any challenge."

"Continuing his address, the Commander added that the role of local commanders is important. We have hotlines, border personal meetings, 4 hotlines are presently functional. There is an increase in activities on the Chinese side including the number and duration of annual training exercises. VIP visits by PLA have increased on the Chinese side. PLA formations continue to remain in training areas."

When asked both sides developing infrastructure and that creates border differences in troops that are deployed along the region, the commander replied:

"In terms of operational preparedness, the Indian army is enhancing surveillance in-depth areas as well as LAC. Indian army is ramping up at strategic and tactical levels. In terms of adequacy of troops, we have adequate troops. We are practising and rehearsing for any contingency. We have increased some deployment in certain areas. We are maximising potential, operational capabilities, communication.

"Whenever there is infrastructure development in China, we bring it to the notice of the other side, we convey through a different mechanism, ongoing activity. reserve formations continue to remain in-depth areas in china. Infrastructure development on the Chinese side is increasing, habitat close to LAC, more number of troops are placed there..we have different perceptions on these areas, the marginal increase in activities.

"In Nakula, we have a certain difference in perception. These are the areas where patrols come face to face and we resolved the issues on the tactical level or local commanders level. In Doklam, both sides are fully aware of the sensitivities of both sides, no major increase in troops, infrastructure also sam. We have hotlines, border personal meetings, 3 hotlines were already functional and 4th has come up in north Sikkim.

India is prepared for any kind of situation along the borders but it abides by the mutual agreement on the LAC. Chinese are conducting exercises in their traditional exercise areas along the LAC but the frequency and duration of these exercises have increased. PLA is conducting integrated joint exercises to increase jointness in its forces.

Eastern Command is also looking into the concerns regarding the Siliguri Corridor that stretches between Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. "We have different demographic challenges thus Siliguri corridor is sensitive to us. A coordinated effort is being undertaken in the area. Indian Army is working together CAPFs and central agencies are working together."

According to Lt Gen Manoj Pande, the Integrated Battle Groups are required due to the changing character of the warfare as the future wars need agile, lean and mean warfare including the technological developments.

Eastern Army Commander said, "China is building Model Border villages near LAC on the Chinese side. However there is not much habitation as of now, but how can they dual-use these village houses is our concern. We have this in our operational plans."

Mountain strike Corps 17 Corps that came in 2014 is now fully operationalized, fully equipped, validation and integrated training are going on. Several emergency procurements is also going on. There have been new inductions in Eastern theatre in terms of all-terrain vehicles, drone and counter-drone technology, precision guiding technologies, better surveillance equipment and artificial intelligence.