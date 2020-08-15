Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address As India Marks 74 Years Of Freedom

स्वतंत्रता दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 15, 2020
आज का दिन असंख्य स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के बलिदान और साहस को नमन करने के साथ ही उनसे प्रेरणा लेते हुए देश को शक्तिशाली, स्वावलंबी, और आत्मनिर्भर बनाने का प्रण करने का दिन है।#AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/ZphPqQmRhr
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh unfurls the National flag at his residence. He said: True independence will be when India becomes Aatmanirbhar Bharat, that's why we need to take an oath to make India Aatmanirbhar
भारत के ७४वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2020
Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.#IndiaIndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/AQjByCa9hS
Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and asked on this Independence Day, India should take a pledge to fulfill the dream of a Aatmanirbhar Bharat so that country can acquire new heights by making maximum use of indigenous things manufactured in India.
आइये इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर हम प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के स्वप्न को पूर्ण करने का संकल्प लें और भारत में निर्मित स्वदेशी चीजों का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग कर देश को नई ऊंचाइयों तक ले जाने में अपना सर्वोच्च योगदान दें।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020
स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।
The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel "fought the whole night" and gave a befitting reply to the Chinese troops during the recent skirmishes in eastern Ladakh, the border force said on Friday. It said a total of 294 ITBP personnel have been awarded the Director General (DG) commendation for displaying bravery during these skirmishes.
In its first official account of the standoff between the two militaries, the ITBP revealed how its troops "not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to the advancing PLA (People's Liberation Army) troops and brought the situation under control". The ITBP said its troops "fought the whole night" in the area and they received the minimum casualties, while gave a befitting reply to the stone-pelters of the PLA.
"At places, they (ITBP) gave a determined standoff for about 17-20 hours throughout. "Due to the high-altitude training and manoeuver experience of the force in the Himalayas, the ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all-out and befitting response of ITBP jawans at almost all fronts, many areas were safeguarded in the hyper-sensitive areas," it said.
The ITBP added that recommendations for awarding gallantry medals to 21 troops posted in this area, led by a Commandant-rank officer, have been sent to the government. "Also, 294 personnel have been awarded with the DG's commendation rolls and insignias by ITBP chief S S Deswal on the eve of the Independence Day," the force said. It said the ITBP troops displayed the highest order of professional skills and fought shoulder-to-shoulder and also brought the injured Indian Army troops to the rear.
Also, among the Independence Day decorations are recommendations for the home minister's special operations medal to 358 ITBP and other paramilitary forces personnel for their dedicated services in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "The names of 318 ITBP personnel and 40 other CAPF personnel have been sent for award of Union home minister special operations medals for their dedicated services in the fight against COVID-19," it said.
The about 90,000-personnel strong ITBP is the primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that runs from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh
Hailing President Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day eve speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation.
"Insightful speech by Rashtrapati Ji. His remarks encapsulate the spirit of 130 crore Indians and highlight the path ahead to build a strong, prosperous and united nation," Modi tweeted after the President's speech.
In his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, President Kovind said while India believes in peace it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as shown by its troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh after "some in our neighbourhood" tried to carry out their "misadventure of expansion", in a veiled message to China.
He also spoke about the 'Aatmanirbhar' initiative launched by the prime minister, and allayed fears of foreign investors, saying India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world, with which it would continue to engage.
Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his good wishes to all the citizens of the country. He opined that this was a day for the youth to understand the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. The President stressed that we are the citizens of a free nation only due to the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. Mentioning that modern India is being built on the foundation of the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he lauded the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.
Acknowledging that this year's Independence Day celebrations won't have the usual fervour owing to the COVID-19 crisis, he went on to detail the impact of the pandemic. He hailed the Centre's timely steps to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On this occasion, President Kovind pointed out that India had been successful in saving the lives of many people with the support of state governments. He expressed his gratitude towards doctors, nurses and others at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of COVID warriors who ensured that no one is deprived of essential services during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.
Watch LIVE as President Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day https://t.co/inw1j2ycM2— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2020
As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the majestic Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. PM Modi is slated to arrive at Lahore Gate of Red Fort at 7:18 am and will unfurl the National Flag. He will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.
On unfurling the National Flag by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Guard will give ‘Rashtriya Salute’ to the National Flag. The Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band will play the National Anthem during unfurling of the National Flag and the ‘Rashtriya Salute’. All Service personnel in uniform will stand & salute, the rest will be requested to stand and give respect to the National Flag. The Band will be commanded by Subedar Major Abdul Gani.
Major Shweta Pandey will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag. The unfurling of the tri-colour will synchronise with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitendra Singh Mehta and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG), Anil Chand.