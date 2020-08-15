Independence Day 2020: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Pays Homage To Freedom Fighters

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts and express gratitude for the brave freedom fighters who helped in building an independent nation.

'I pay my tributes'

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter on the occasion of Independence Day 2020 to pay tribute to the brave men who fought for the freedom of the nation. He acknowledged their sacrifice and thanked them for laying down their lives for the motherland and building an independent India. According to VP Naidu, the best way to pay homage to the freedom fighters is to fulfill their dream of creating a nation free of poverty, illiteracy, urban-rural divide, discrimination, among other things. He also took a moment to ask people to renew their vow to build a peaceful and developed nation.

Check out Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's tweets

As we celebrate the 74th Independence Day of our country today, I pay my tributes to our brave freedom fighters for their countless sacrifices to build an independent nation.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/gwnI4nEogY — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2020

The most meaningful tribute we can pay to these patriots is by building an India they dreamt of—an India free of poverty, illiteracy, urban-rural divide, caste and gender discrimination, among others. #IndependenceDayIndia — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2020

On this Independence Day, let us renew our commitment towards building a strong, prosperous, inclusive and peaceful nation where a billion plus dreams find their expression and fulfilment. #IndiaIndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 15, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also wrote a long Facebook post where he expressed his thoughts. He took it upon himself to use this opportunity to remember the contribution of the lesser-known freedom fighters who played a major role in the Indian Independence Movement. He shared a brief piece on a few of these leaders and the sacrifices they made for the motherland. VP Naidu shared the contributions that these unsung heroes made towards building an independent India. He also shared the dreams and commitment that the government has towards building a 'New India'.

"As we commit ourselves to build a ‘New India’ and as we look forward to a glorious future, it is crucial to make the people aware, particularly the youngsters about the crucial role played by such unsung heroes. The respective states must publish tales of their valour and sacrifices in the history textbooks and take steps to keep their legacy alive. Only then will we be doing justice to their memory and build an India of their dreams – a truly Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Sashakt Bharat," read VP Venkaiah Naidu's post on Independence Day 2020.

In his post, he expressed gratitude towards the corona warriors who are on the frontline in the current situation as well as the armed forces for protecting the nation and the farmers for ensuring food security. Check out his Facebook post.



