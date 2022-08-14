Independence Day 2022: Know Why PM 'hoists' The Tiranga Instead Of Unfurling It On Aug 15

India’s Independence Day this year is all set to be celebrated with a massive undertaking by the central government with great pomp and fanfare. As the nation marks 75 years of freedom in 2022, the NDA-led Centre is leaving no stone unturned by organising various events under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign. While institutions and leaders are gearing up for an eventful day on August 15, it is imperative to note that it is one of two days in a year when the National Flag will be hoisted/unfurled at Red Fort i.e, on August 15 and on January 26.

Notably, there are a few differences between the National Flag hoisted on these two days-August 15 being Independence Day and January 26 being Republic Day. While the National Flag is ‘hoisted’ on Independence Day, it is ‘unfurled’ on Republic Day. On Independence Day, the Tiranga is tied at the bottom of the Flagpole and is then ‘hoisted’ to the top. It is intended to signify the mark of India’s rise as a free and independent nation, following the end of 300 years of British rule.

Who hoists the National Flag on Independence Day?

Meanwhile, the Tricolour which is ‘unfurled’ on January 26 remains closed and tied to the top of the pole. It is then unfurled indicating an open era for the country that is already a free nation. An additional piece of trivia is that on Independence Day the Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister of India. The President of India unfurls the same on Republic Day.

The reason for this is that when India became independent in 1947, there was no President and the PM was the only Head of State and the Indian government. Dr Rajendra Prasad who took oath as the first President of India on January 26, 1950, became the ceremonial head of the State and the first citizen of the country after that. Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India and hence the President is tasked to unfurl the National Flag on January 26.

What is the Constitution of India?

The Constitution of India also known as Bharatiya Samvidhana is considered the supreme law of India. It is a document that lays the framework for all political codes, powers, structures, fundamental rights and other duties. The Constitution written by Dr B.R. Ambedkar which was adopted by the government on 26th November 1949 came into effect on 26th January 1950, which was when the first President was also chosen.