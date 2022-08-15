Independence Day: Indian Railways Flies Tiranga Atop World’s Tallest Railway Pier Bridge

As India commemorates the 75th anniversary of its Independence, the Indian railways also joined the celebration by flying the "Tiranga" atop the world's largest pier bridge-- Noney Bridge in Manipur.

Notably, the Noney bridge which is being constructed across river Ijai near Manipur's Noney is a feat of engineering as the tallest pier of this under-construction bridge will be 141 meters. It is pertinent to mention that the existing record is being held by the Mala-Rijeka viaduct in Montenegro in Europe with a height of 139 meters. Once constructed, the Noney bridge will surpass the viaduct on the Belgrade-Bar railway line in Montenegro and will become the tallest railway pier bridge.

The Ministry of Railways on August 14, a day before Independence Day shared the video of the Tricolour being flown atop the world's tallest railway pier bridge in Manipur, the construction of which is currently ongoing. "Tiranga soaring to new heights! Our Tiranga flying at the ongoing world's tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of India At 75," the Railways Ministry tweeted.

Our Tiranga flying at the ongoing world's tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of #IndiaAt75.

Notably, celebrations to commemorate the 75th Independence Day are taking place across the Nation. Under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our nation, the Tiranga.

Noney Bridge in Manipur

The bridge is a part of the Indian Railways' new Broad gauge (BG) line project along Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal (111 Km). The bridge will be 703 metres long in total once completed. The piers of the bridge are formed using hydraulic augers as the lofty piers of the bridge required a uniquely devised "slip-form technology" to ensure efficient and continuous construction. It is significant to mention that the Noney bridge project was started in 2008 and designated a National Project.

Notably, the project involves the building of a 111-km broad gauge railway line, which will have nine stations, including those at Dolakhal, Kaimai Road, Kambiron, Thingou, Khongsang, Noney Tupul, Haochang Road, and Imphal. There will also be 148 bridges and 45 tunnels, the longest of which, tunnel No. 12, at 11.55 km, will be the longest tunnel in India.

The interesting fact about the Noney bridge across the River Ijai which will be 141 metres high, is that its height is equivalent to stacking two Qutub Minars on top of one another.

