Independence Day 2022 Highlights: PM Modi's Speech; Beating Retreat Ceremony & More

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday calling for an attack on ‘dostwaad’. Raising questions on PM Modi's Independence Day speech, wherein he had slammed 'pariwarwaad', Sisodia remarked that in the same way, 'dostwaad', was taking a toll on the country's economy.

"The Prime Minister had shown big dreams to the people. But unless the blueprint is followed, it will only be promises. I want to tell everyone that take one step and come with Arvind Kejriwal to work on the blueprint. PM Modi was talking about achieving an aspirational society, but in reality, he did not fulfill what he promised. 'Pariwarwaad' is bad but 'dostwaad' equally bad. 'Dostwaad' has taken down the country's economy," said Manish Sisodia.