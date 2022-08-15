Last Updated:

Independence Day 2022 Highlights: PM Modi's Speech; Beating Retreat Ceremony & More

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, celebrations are taking place across the country. In his address spanning 1 and a half hours, PM Modi laid the roadmap for the next 25 years by listing 5 pledges. He also vowed to escalate the fight against corruption and nepotism in all fields. Track all the latest updates of the August 15 celebrations here.

Independence Day 2022

Image: Republic TV

22:33 IST, August 15th 2022
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha participate in 'Jashn-e-Azadi'

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the 'Jashn-e-Azadi' event organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Dal Lake in Srinagar, to mark 75 years of Independence. 

 

21:26 IST, August 15th 2022
Tricolour hoisted at Indian House in Washington DC

Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the National Flag at India House in Washington DC to mark the 76th Independence Day. 

 

21:15 IST, August 15th 2022
At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day. 

 

21:02 IST, August 15th 2022
Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf hoists the tricolour at the Embassy in Paris

On 76th Independence Day, Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf hoisted the Indian flag & read the President of India's address at the Embassy of India, Paris. The event was attended by the Indian diaspora & friends of India. 

 

20:47 IST, August 15th 2022
Indian diaspora distributes free meals to Candian public in downtown Toronto on Independence Day

The atmosphere on Toronto streets is percolating with great energy as the Indian diaspora celebrates 75 years of India's Independence. Patriotic spirits are not only high in India on the occasion of the country's 75 years of Independence, but also in Canada as the Hindu and Sikh diaspora distribute free meals to the Canadian public in downtown Toronto.

 

20:34 IST, August 15th 2022
'Ae Watan' reverberates in New York's Times Square

The Independence Day fervour reached the United States with singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan singing 'Ae Watan' at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted. 

 

20:02 IST, August 15th 2022
Watch the re-run of PM Modi's address as India completes 75 years of Independence

 

19:36 IST, August 15th 2022
BSF addresses media post Beating Retreat ceremony

After the Beating Retreat, the Border Security Force addressed the media. " We had decided whether there would be rain or anything, the ceremony will be held. I congratulate all of you," the BSF said. 

19:11 IST, August 15th 2022
Beating Retreat ceremony ends

The Beating Retreat ceremony on India's 76th Independence Day came to an end.

 

19:07 IST, August 15th 2022
Flags lowered in a synchronized manner

In a synchronized manner, the flags of both India and Pakistan were lowered at the Attari-Wagah border.

 

19:00 IST, August 15th 2022
People fly kites on occasion of Independence Day

People fly kites on the occasion of Independence Day. Here are visuals from Jama Masjid.

 

18:53 IST, August 15th 2022
Visuals from Beating Retreat ceremony

Here are visuals from the Beating Retreat ceremony which is underway at the Attari-Wagah border.

 

18:49 IST, August 15th 2022
Border gate opens

The Attari-Wagah border gate opened with huge cheers from the crowd.

 

18:46 IST, August 15th 2022
Iconic Beating Retreat ceremony underway

There is an electric atmosphere at the Attari-Wagah border as the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony is underway. 

 

18:42 IST, August 15th 2022
Internal unity is essential to defeat external forces: TN CM

After hoisting the national flag in Chennai, TN CM MK Stalin remarked, "Just as the three colours are the same in the national flag, we can overcome our differences and unite to protect our India! Internal unity is essential to defeat the external forces! Let's make united India prosperous through self-sufficient states in all sectors!" 

 

18:30 IST, August 15th 2022
Beating Retreat ceremony begins

The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is underway.

 

18:22 IST, August 15th 2022
Indian Coast Guard conducts underwater tricolour demo

As a part of the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, the Indian Coast Guard conducted an underwater national flag demo at sea near the pristine islands of Andaman & Nicobar.

 

18:14 IST, August 15th 2022
AAP hits out at PM Modi over Independence Day speech

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday calling for an attack on ‘dostwaad’. Raising questions on PM Modi's Independence Day speech, wherein he had slammed 'pariwarwaad', Sisodia remarked that in the same way, 'dostwaad', was taking a toll on the country's economy. 

"The Prime Minister had shown big dreams to the people. But unless the blueprint is followed, it will only be promises. I want to tell everyone that take one step and come with Arvind Kejriwal to work on the blueprint. PM Modi was talking about achieving an aspirational society, but in reality, he did not fulfill what he promised. 'Pariwarwaad' is bad but 'dostwaad' equally bad. 'Dostwaad' has taken down the country's economy," said Manish Sisodia.

18:01 IST, August 15th 2022
750 sq km tricolour displayed in Srinagar

A 750-square feet national flag that has travelled from Sikkim to Antarctica was displayed at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. It made for a sight to behold when the 750 sq ft National Flag was displayed at historical Lal Chowk. All civilians and Armed Forces personnel came together to sing the National anthem. 

 

17:50 IST, August 15th 2022
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav greets people

SP president Akhilesh Yadav greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day. He said, "Socialists have always celebrated national festivals. Be it 15th August or 26th January, they have participated enthusiastically. How to strengthen the country and democracy, how we got the constitution, how the country should run on that constitution, the socialists have always been working on it". He added, "While we are celebrating the independence today, we also remember the martyrs whose sacrifices gave us freedom". 

 

 

17:38 IST, August 15th 2022
Uddhav Thackeray hoists national flag

Shiv Sena chief and ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the tricolor at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in the presence of his wife Rashmi Thackeray, party leaders such as Anil Desai, Bhaskar Jadhav, Aaditya Thackeray, Kishori Pednekar and Manisha Kayande and multiple workers.

 

17:38 IST, August 15th 2022
Maharashtra Deputy CM hoists tricolour in Nagpur

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the National Flag at the Divisional Commissioner Office, Nagpur.

 

17:27 IST, August 15th 2022
Performances ahead of Attari-Wagah border

Performances are underway at the Attari-Wagah border where the Beating Retreat ceremony will start soon.

 

17:25 IST, August 15th 2022
Independence celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

34 Battalion PAC of Uttar Pradesh celebrated Independence Day in Varanasi.

 

17:22 IST, August 15th 2022
Hizbul terrorist's wife hoists tricolour

Wife, daughter, and uncle of longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Mohammad Amin hoisted the National Flag in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. Issuing a message on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, she appealed to him to surrender and return to the national mainstream. She also thanked the Indian Army for inviting her to the flag hoisting ceremony. Amin alias "Jehangir Saroori", a resident of Kishtwar, joined the militant ranks in the early 1990s and has been evading arrest for over three decades.

17:15 IST, August 15th 2022
Tiranga hoisted on INS Sumedha

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated in Perth, Australia onboard INS Sumedha. The Tiranga was hoisted in the presence of veterans and members of the Australian Defence Forces.

 

17:11 IST, August 15th 2022
Ceremonial parade at Eastern Naval Command

A ceremonial Parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Parade Ground in Visakhapatnam, to celebrate Independence Day.

 

17:04 IST, August 15th 2022
Sanath Jayasuriya wishes Indians

Former legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya stated, "A happy 75th Independence Day to all my friends in India and all over the world. Special thanks for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka during our time of need."

 

17:04 IST, August 15th 2022
Punjab CM promises new schools & colleges in Punjab

Given that a large number of students from the state fly to foreign nations to continue their education, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the government will open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that children get all opportunities in their home state and don't have to travel abroad. He was addressing the audience on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Ludhiana at the Guru Nanak Dev stadium after hoisting the National Flag. Notably, Chief Minister Mann also dedicated 75 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people of the state and said that this is just the first phase of opening the clinics. 

 

17:04 IST, August 15th 2022
Over 3000 students form Indian map

More than 3000 students from a private college formed the map of India in tricolour in the Dindigul district, on the occasion of Independence Day. 

 

