Independence Day 2022 Highlights: PM Modi's Speech; Beating Retreat Ceremony & More

Image: Republic TV
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the 'Jashn-e-Azadi' event organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Dal Lake in Srinagar, to mark 75 years of Independence.
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the 'Jashn-e-Azadi' event organized under #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav at Dal Lake in Srinagar, to celebrate #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/2e7XO2c17A— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the National Flag at India House in Washington DC to mark the 76th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day.
On 76th Independence Day, Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf hoisted the Indian flag & read the President of India's address at the Embassy of India, Paris. The event was attended by the Indian diaspora & friends of India.
The atmosphere on Toronto streets is percolating with great energy as the Indian diaspora celebrates 75 years of India's Independence. Patriotic spirits are not only high in India on the occasion of the country's 75 years of Independence, but also in Canada as the Hindu and Sikh diaspora distribute free meals to the Canadian public in downtown Toronto.
The Independence Day fervour reached the United States with singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan singing 'Ae Watan' at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted.
#WATCH | USA: Singer & music composer Shankar Mahadevan sings 'Ae Watan' at Times Square in New York where the national flag will shortly be hoisted to mark the 76th #IndependenceDay of India#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/vMBPEB36nI— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
After the Beating Retreat, the Border Security Force addressed the media. " We had decided whether there would be rain or anything, the ceremony will be held. I congratulate all of you," the BSF said.
The Beating Retreat ceremony on India's 76th Independence Day came to an end.
In a synchronized manner, the flags of both India and Pakistan were lowered at the Attari-Wagah border.
People fly kites on the occasion of Independence Day. Here are visuals from Jama Masjid.
Delhi | People fly kites on the occasion of #IndependenceDay; visuals from Jama Masjid#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/31tWSnRc4c— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Here are visuals from the Beating Retreat ceremony which is underway at the Attari-Wagah border.
Republic TV is #LIVE from the Attari-Wagah border; tune in to watch the electrifying Beating Retreat ceremony here - https://t.co/sbmjKwgLrZ pic.twitter.com/IhqB5yfYpH— Republic (@republic) August 15, 2022
The Attari-Wagah border gate opened with huge cheers from the crowd.
There is an electric atmosphere at the Attari-Wagah border as the iconic Beating Retreat ceremony is underway.
After hoisting the national flag in Chennai, TN CM MK Stalin remarked, "Just as the three colours are the same in the national flag, we can overcome our differences and unite to protect our India! Internal unity is essential to defeat the external forces! Let's make united India prosperous through self-sufficient states in all sectors!"
தேசியக் கொடியில் மூவண்ணங்களும் ஒரே அளவில் இருப்பதுபோல், நாமும் வேற்றுமைகளைக் கடந்து ஒன்றிணைவதே நமது இந்தியாவைக் காக்கும்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 15, 2022
வெளிப்புற சக்திகளை வெல்ல, உள்புற ஒற்றுமை அவசியம்!
அனைத்துத் துறைகளிலும் தன்னிறைவு பெற்ற மாநிலங்களின் மூலமாக ஒன்றிய இந்தியாவை வளப்படுத்துவோம்!#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/87XBkpEy8i
The Beating Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is underway.
#WATCH | The beating retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on #IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/QnlUYkP2Bq— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
As a part of the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, the Indian Coast Guard conducted an underwater national flag demo at sea near the pristine islands of Andaman & Nicobar.
“हर घर तिरंगा”#HarGharTiranga— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 15, 2022
“आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव” #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav
As a part of the 75th year of India’s independence celebrations, @IndiaCoastGuard conducted an underwater national flag demo at sea near pristine islands #Andaman & Nicobar.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/1whHAtpWjm
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day on Monday calling for an attack on ‘dostwaad’. Raising questions on PM Modi's Independence Day speech, wherein he had slammed 'pariwarwaad', Sisodia remarked that in the same way, 'dostwaad', was taking a toll on the country's economy.
"The Prime Minister had shown big dreams to the people. But unless the blueprint is followed, it will only be promises. I want to tell everyone that take one step and come with Arvind Kejriwal to work on the blueprint. PM Modi was talking about achieving an aspirational society, but in reality, he did not fulfill what he promised. 'Pariwarwaad' is bad but 'dostwaad' equally bad. 'Dostwaad' has taken down the country's economy," said Manish Sisodia.
A 750-square feet national flag that has travelled from Sikkim to Antarctica was displayed at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. It made for a sight to behold when the 750 sq ft National Flag was displayed at historical Lal Chowk. All civilians and Armed Forces personnel came together to sing the National anthem.
It made for a sight to behold when 750 sq ft National Flag was displayed at historical #LalChowk by Srinagar Sector #CRPF in collaboration with @HMIDarjeeling All the civilians n force personnel came together to sing the national anthem n salute the tricolour. @JKZONECRPF @MoDmv pic.twitter.com/5qYK8OWPGC— Srinagar Sector CRPF 🇮🇳 (@crpf_srinagar) August 15, 2022
SP president Akhilesh Yadav greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day. He said, "Socialists have always celebrated national festivals. Be it 15th August or 26th January, they have participated enthusiastically. How to strengthen the country and democracy, how we got the constitution, how the country should run on that constitution, the socialists have always been working on it". He added, "While we are celebrating the independence today, we also remember the martyrs whose sacrifices gave us freedom".
"भारत की आज़ादी को लेकर ना जाने कितने लोग शहीद हुए लोगों ने अपनी जान तक न्योछावर कर दी।— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) August 15, 2022
जहां आज 15 अगस्त की आज़ादी की खुशियां मना रहे हैं, वहीं उन शहीदों को भी हम याद करते हैं जिनकी कुर्बानी से हमें आज़ादी मिली।"
- श्री अखिलेश यादव जी। pic.twitter.com/MIaQPYmiWj
Shiv Sena chief and ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the tricolor at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in the presence of his wife Rashmi Thackeray, party leaders such as Anil Desai, Bhaskar Jadhav, Aaditya Thackeray, Kishori Pednekar and Manisha Kayande and multiple workers.
स्वातंत्र्याचा अमृत महोत्सव!— ShivSena - शिवसेना (@ShivSena) August 15, 2022
भारताच्या ७५ व्या स्वातंत्र्य दिनानिमित्त आज शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या हस्ते शिवसेना भवन येथे ध्वजारोहण झाले. pic.twitter.com/ICpfE9PKUz
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the National Flag at the Divisional Commissioner Office, Nagpur.
Hoisted our National Flag at the Divisional Commissioner Office, Nagpur on this special #IndiaIndependenceDay.#AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/hAMKrjHAys— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 15, 2022
Performances are underway at the Attari-Wagah border where the Beating Retreat ceremony will start soon.
#LIVE | Attari-Wagah border is all decked up for the Independence Day Beating Retreat ceremony; tune in to watch it here - https://t.co/sbmjKwgLrZ pic.twitter.com/PWCLnII2yy— Republic (@republic) August 15, 2022
34 Battalion PAC of Uttar Pradesh celebrated Independence Day in Varanasi.
#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: 34 बटालियन PAC ने वाराणसी में स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाया। #IndiaAt75— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 15, 2022
(सोर्स: 34 बटालियन PAC) pic.twitter.com/khFLBuhHC5
Wife, daughter, and uncle of longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Mohammad Amin hoisted the National Flag in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. Issuing a message on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, she appealed to him to surrender and return to the national mainstream. She also thanked the Indian Army for inviting her to the flag hoisting ceremony. Amin alias "Jehangir Saroori", a resident of Kishtwar, joined the militant ranks in the early 1990s and has been evading arrest for over three decades.
The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated in Perth, Australia onboard INS Sumedha. The Tiranga was hoisted in the presence of veterans and members of the Australian Defence Forces.
Celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav at Perth, Australia onboard INSSumedha. The Tiranga was hoisted in the presence of veterans & members of the Australian Defence Forces: Defence PRO Visakhapatnam#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/YEzdX4ILXO— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
A ceremonial Parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Parade Ground in Visakhapatnam, to celebrate Independence Day.
Andhra Pradesh | Ceremonial Parade held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Parade Ground in Visakhapatnam, to celebrate #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/qNtrHB89Jq— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Former legendary cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya stated, "A happy 75th Independence Day to all my friends in India and all over the world. Special thanks for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka during our time of need."
A happy 75th Independence Day to all my friends in India and all over the world. Special thanks for being such a good friend to Sri Lanka during our time of need @IndiainSL pic.twitter.com/geQBF4uOtC— Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 15, 2022
Given that a large number of students from the state fly to foreign nations to continue their education, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said the government will open new medical colleges, schools and stadiums in Punjab so that children get all opportunities in their home state and don't have to travel abroad. He was addressing the audience on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Ludhiana at the Guru Nanak Dev stadium after hoisting the National Flag. Notably, Chief Minister Mann also dedicated 75 Aam Aadmi clinics to the people of the state and said that this is just the first phase of opening the clinics.
More than 3000 students from a private college formed the map of India in tricolour in the Dindigul district, on the occasion of Independence Day.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: More than 3000 students from a private college form the map of India in tricolours in Dindigul district, on the occasion of #IndpendenceDay #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/inOMGaSDqK— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022