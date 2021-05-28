India Abstains From Voting On UNHRC Inquiry Into Human Rights Violation In Gaza, West Bank

In the aftermath of the 11-day Israel-Hamas war, India on Thursday abstained from voting on the resolution at the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session to set up a Commission of Inquiry on human rights violation in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank. While India abstained along with 13 others, 24 members voted for it and nine against it, adopting the resolution. As of date, atleast 232 people have died in Gaza as a result of the Israeli bombing including 65 children and 12 in Israel in the 11-day war which ended in a ceasefire on May 21.

India abstains from voting on UNHRC commission

The 24 countries favouring a commission of inquiry into human rights violations in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank include top countries like Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, and Russia. Meanwhile, the 9 nations against such an inquiry include UK, Germany and Austria. The 14 nations abstaining include Brazil, India, France, Italy, Japan.

India abstains on resolution at UNHRC to set up Commission of Inquiry (on human rights violation in occupied Palestinian Territory incl East Jerusalem & in Israel). With 24 members voting in favour & 9 against, resolution is adopted: Indramani Pandey, Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva pic.twitter.com/IMUyNsBMyj — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

On Tuesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation members (OIC) proposed to set up a permanent commission to report on human rights violations in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. The draft resolution calls on the council to “urgently establish an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry” appointed by the council president to investigate violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in Israel and Palestinian areas. The commission would also investigate “all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict” including discrimination and repression, the text said. This commission marks an unprecedented level of scrutiny authorized by the U.N.’s top human rights body.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire

On May 21, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip which was later agreed to by Hamas. The latest tensions between the two neighbours were ignited when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. In retaliation to the police action, Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets, most have either fallen short or been intercepted by Israeli air defence system - 'The Iron Dome', while Israel's warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza and brought down the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located. Israel's fatalities have remained at 12, including one Indian - Soumya Santhosh - a Kerala caretaker, while 232 people have died in Gaza including 65 children.