India Achieves 150 Cr COVID Vaccinations; 90% Adults Inoculated With One Dose: Health Min

Marking a historic achievement, India has successfully administered 150 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to its population, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on January 7. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the relentless efforts of health care workers that made this achievement possible. "Any goal can be achieved when everyone works together", the Minister wrote in his post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kolkata on Friday for the launch of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute also acknowledged the feat saying, "I am deeply thankful to the citizens, vaccine manufacturers and health workers in helping India administer 150 crore vaccine doses."

PM Modi revealed that over 90% of India's adult population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine dose and over 1.5 crore children have been vaccinated since January 3, as per a post shared by Mandaviya's office." India continues to be the world leader in driving the largest vaccine drive, from testing to vaccinating people against COVID-19 despite our geographical and cultural diversity", PM Modi added.

66% of India's population fully vaccinated

According to Health Ministry, 66% of Indians have been fully vaccinated nearly one year after the vaccination drive began in the country. In addition to this, 91% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine along with over 22% of eligible adolescents since inoculation of children aged 15-18 started on January 3. The nationwide vaccination drive had commenced on January 16 and the country had surpassed the 100 crore vaccination mark on October 21.

As for now, inoculation of those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities, and who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a precaution dose will begin from January 10.

India reports over one lakh COVID cases in a day

With the increase in the number of vaccinated Indians, an increment in the number of new cases is also being reported. In the last 24 hours, a massive spike of 1,17,100 fresh cases along with 3,007 Omicron cases was recorded. Although 30,836 people recovered from the infection, India's active caseload has risen to 3,71,363 with a 7.74% of daily positivity rate.

