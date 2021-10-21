India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reach Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country is set to witness celebrations and it is expected that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

#LIVE | India achieves historic feat with 100 crore vaccine doses administered, PM Modi leads celebrations; to interact with healthcare professionals.



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/AHGyYZVUWq — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore, according to the data available at 10.50 pm on the CoWIN portal. It added that around 75 per cent of all adults have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 31 per cent have received both doses.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said.

In addition, the Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.