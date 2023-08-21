India Aims To Represent Africa And Global South At BRICS After G20

Africa is an important partner in India’s rise as it has many complementaries to the Indian economy, said India's BRICS Sherpa Dammu Ravi emphasising that India’s low relation can be helpful for economic activities with Africa. Sherpa Ravi said this in context with the upcoming BRICS summit. He highlighted that as with India's growing economic might, it needs to have partners who ensure that the rise is smooth and more importantly sustainable.

BRICS Sherpa Damma Ravi highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to the African Union to be a member of the G20 group speaks volumes about India's commitment towards amplifying the voice of African nations along with the entire Global South. “India, as the Prime Minister has very clearly envisaged and envisioned, will soon be the third largest economy in the world. But you also need partners to ensure that the rise is smooth and sustainable. And that is where Africa becomes an important partner in the rise of India. Africa has many complementaries to the Indian economy and that is what Prime Minister Modi is emphasising. India’s low-cost relation can be helpful for economic activity within Africa,” said BRICS Sherpa Ravi.

Talking about New Delhi's influence on the countries of the Global South, Ravi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the Global South agenda much further. “From India’s point of view, the Prime Minister's visionary leadership is always emphasising development dimensions and issues that are critical for the Global South. PM Modi is aware of the challenges and solutions of the Global South and thinks that we all have to collectively work together,” said the BRICS Sherpa.

He said, “PM Modi has taken the Global South agenda much further…Most importantly, the Prime Minister has invited the African Union to be a member of the G20. The African leaders are excited. There will be more than 50 African leaders present during the summit and that would be a great opportunity to discuss this thrust that PM Modi has made."

Ravi also highlighted several issues pending before the BRICS, which include the group's expansion, and a united currency for trading. From India's perspective, issues concerning the Global South will also be the focus, said Sherpa Ravi.

BRICS is an acronym for the group comprising the world's leading economies, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Post-Covid pandemic, the leaders would be meeting for the first time in-person at Johannesburg Summit, going to be held between August 22 and 24 under the South African presidency. This would be PM's third visit to South Africa. Further, this year also marks 30 years of diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. The group seeks renewed relevance amidst the Russia-Ukraine crisis, South Africa's crashing economy, and sharpening competition between India and China.