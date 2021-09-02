Last Updated:

India All Set For Joint Military Exercise Zapad-21 Along With China And Pakistan

In 2019, the Indian Army had participated in Exercise Tsentr with a strength of 140 personnel while stayed away from the 2020 Kavkaz exercise due to COVID

Written By
Shivani Sharma
India

IMAGE: PTI


Amid the fast-evolving Afghanistan situation, India is all set to show its military might to the world. After sixteen months of stand-off with China and six months of ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, India will participate in a joint military exercise with its neighbours. The military exercise Zapad-21 will be held in Russia from September 3, wherein troops of 17 countries have been invited. 

ZAPAD 2021 is one of the theatre level exercises of the Russian Armed Forces and will focus primarily on operations against terrorists. Over a dozen countries from the Eurasian and South Asian Regions will participate in this signature event. The countries invited include China, Pakistan, Armenia, Belarus, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Vietnam, Serbia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. India will be participating in Zapad with a strength of 250 troops. 

The NAGA Battalion group participating in the exercise will feature an all Arms combined task force. The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations while they plan & execute this exercise. The Indian Contingent has been put through a strenuous training schedule that encompasses all facets of conventional operations including mechanised, airborne & heliborne, counter-terrorism, combat conditioning and firing.

READ | 'Inspiring performance': Army Chief writes to women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal

In 2019, the Indian Army had participated in Exercise Tsentr with a strength of 140 personnel while staying away from the 2020 Kavkaz exercise, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Kavkaz exercise, China and Pakistan had also participated in the joint exercise. The two-week-long exercise will take place at Mulino Training Ground in Nizhniy, which is 423 km east of Moscow.  Zapad-2021 is a part of the annual series of large-scale exercises that are significant to the Russian Armed Force's annual training cycle. 

READ | Ladakh MP inaugurates Indian Army-built road at 18,600 feet connecting Leh to Pangong

The series rotates through four main Russian strategic Commands, including Zapad (West), Vostok (East), Tsentr (Center), and Kavkaz (Caucasus). Indian troops will not only display their strength but also enhance interoperability with friendly foreign armies in the 17 nation exercise. India's fine coordination with friendly nations including Russia will send across a message to China and Pakistan during the Zapad exercise.

READ | J&K LG Sinha to chair meeting with Army officials to review security amid Afghan crisis

IMAGE: PTI

READ | Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir under control amid Afghan crisis: Indian Army
READ | J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid from Pak, one terrorist neutralised in Poonch
Tags: India, Zapad-21, China
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND