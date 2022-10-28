India Amends IT Rules; Social Media & Big-tech Must Comply With Constitution & Laws

The government of India has amended IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics) Rules. The amended rules make it mandatory for intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc to comply with the Constitution of India provisions and India's sovereign laws.

Under new IT Rules, those with grievances related to suspensions, blocks, etc, by intermediaries like @Twitter, @facebook, @YouTube, @Instagram can now approach Grievance Appellate Committees. Intermediaries shall have to comply with orders of Grievance Appellate Committees. pic.twitter.com/vuXvhoeh9a — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) October 28, 2022

These new IT Rules are important and will have a profound impact on intermediaries like these social media platforms, making them accountable to users and the Government of India.They mark the end of rules framed by Big Tech Raj which sees itself as above sovereign laws.