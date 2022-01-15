India & Bangladesh Launch Probe To Establish ISI Role In Pak-backed Fake Currency Racket

To curb the illegal smuggling of fake Indian currency notes being printed & pushed by Pakistan via Bangladesh, the National Investigation Agency has initiated an investigation with its Bangladeshi counterparts.

As per the official statement, the NIA is working in close coordination with the Bangladeshi officials to curb the illegal shipment of, "Pakistan-printed Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with help of ISI-backed smugglers in India via Bangladesh".

NIA launches probe to investigate Pak backed fake currency racket

Inspector Arpan Saha of the National Investigation Agency's Guwahati Branch Office has been assigned as the case's Chief Investigation Officer (CIO). The NIA has termed the case as a plot by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to "destabilise the Indian economy" by supplying counterfeit currency.

"It is suspected that the FICN has been printed in the neighbouring country and shipped to Bangladesh for further smuggling into India by international smugglers based in Pakistan to destabilise the economy of India," the NIA FIR mentions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the NIA to investigate the matter under the NIA Act, 2008, after taking note of the magnitude of the offence and its international ramifications.

Bangladesh interrogates 2 FICN traffickers

The NIA had filed a case on December 30, last year, in response to the directive by the Home Ministry. Inspector Saha was directed to investigate the matter. The directions came after the Bangladesh Police interrogated two Bangladeshi FICN traffickers - Fatema Akhtar Aapi and her companion SK Md Abu Taleb - on 26 November 2021.

On 26 November 2021, Bangladesh police told India that they had seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 50,000 through Aapi. The cops also discovered fake money worth Rs 7,34,50,000 in the denominations of Rs 500 notes. Aapi and Taleb were afterwards arrested by Bangladesh Police.

According to the NIA, the case was re-registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on information provided by the Bangladesh Police, and a thorough investigation was launched. Besides, the Bangladesh Police had also filed a complaint under section 2S-A(B) of Bangladesh's Special Power Act, 1974.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)