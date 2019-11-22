India, China Relations: Commemorative Stamps Launched To Mark 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Marking 70 years of Indo-China diplomatic ties, both countries are set to issue commemorative stamps and noble metal coins to honour the relations between the two countries. The decision to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties was taken in the informal summit that took place in October in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

READ | US Shares India's Concerns On China's One Belt One Road Project: Wells

Historic connection between the two ancient civilizations

The two sides will also hold 70 celebratory activities to demonstrate the historic connection between the two ancient civilisations of India and China as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years. They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organisations as well as the defence forces, a statement said.

READ | China Wants To 'Take Over' Australian Politics: Ex-spy Chief

The two countries will also engage in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links between India and China through the establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian Province, it said.

They will also explore the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between the Indian state and the Chinese Province, conduct research on maritime links between India and China in view of our extensive contacts over the centuries and hold a conference on a ship voyage that will trace the historical connection between the two civilizations. These activities will be organized between 2020-2021, the MEA said.

READ | China Condemns US Navy Sail-by In Disputed Waters

India and China together have also planned the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2020 and which will be for the photographers of the two countries. The two nations will also produce and broadcast a documentary dedicated to the yatra and organize a photo exhibition in India, according to the statement.

India has also planned to launch a mobile app in China on Indian Tourism in the Chinese language to facilitate information about Indian tourism.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | China’s Xi Says Beijing Wants Trade Deal, Can ‘fight Back’