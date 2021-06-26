India & Greece Hold Bilateral Talks; Recognize Threat Posed By Cross-border Terrorism

Quick links:
On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Greek independence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Greece on 25-27 June 2021 at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. On Saturday, India and Greece recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation. India and Greece enjoy close and friendly relations which have been strengthened by the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights.
During the visit, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens on 26 June 2021 as the statue will act as a strong symbol of friendship between the two countries.
Thank PM @kmitsotakis for receiving me this morning. Conveyed the good wishes from PM @narendramodi on the 200th anniversary of Greek independence.
External Minster Jaishankar also held bilateral and insightful talks on many regional & global issues with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Both the leaders agreed to step up the pace of engagement and work towards a strategic partnership.
Just concluded official talks with FM @NikosDendias. Was productive bilaterally and insightful on many regional & global issues.
Joint Press Release: https://t.co/aVwBcumURP
(Image Credits: @DrSJaishankar-Twitter)