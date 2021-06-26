India & Greece Hold Bilateral Talks; Recognize Threat Posed By Cross-border Terrorism

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Greek independence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Greece on 25-27 June 2021 at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. On Saturday, India and Greece recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation. India and Greece enjoy close and friendly relations which have been strengthened by the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights.

S.Jaishankar meets Greek PM

During the visit, Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He also unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens on 26 June 2021 as the statue will act as a strong symbol of friendship between the two countries.

Thank PM @kmitsotakis for receiving me this morning. Conveyed the good wishes from PM @narendramodi on the 200th anniversary of Greek independence. pic.twitter.com/0zVj6lZ0NY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2021

External Minster Jaishankar also held bilateral and insightful talks on many regional & global issues with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. Both the leaders agreed to step up the pace of engagement and work towards a strategic partnership.

Just concluded official talks with FM @NikosDendias. Was productive bilaterally and insightful on many regional & global issues.



Agreed to step up the pace of engagement and work towards a strategic partnership.



Joint Press Release: https://t.co/aVwBcumURP pic.twitter.com/8aaBNc29OL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2021

India & Greece bilateral talks on regional & global issues

Both sides had a comprehensive exchange of views on further consolidating the bilateral relations, which continue to deepen and expand rapidly. Noted with satisfaction the ongoing cooperation in several areas, such as trade and investment, science and technology, culture, academics, and people-to-people contact, and agreed to work together to further enhance collaboration in these areas.

It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations and Joint Trade Committee would be held soon. Both sides also agreed to work towards the establishment of a Strategic Partnership.

An agreement on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to the Indian side was signed and handed over by the Greek Foreign Minister. The External Affairs Minister of India welcomed Greece to the family of the ISA. Both sides agreed that this will assist the two countries in realization of the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply.

importance of the movement of people in an orderly and legal way and agreed to work towards and signing an agreement on migration and mobility.

Both countries recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. They emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation.

Deep commitment to multilateralism, and a rules-based international order. They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN, including UNSC expansion, and other multilateral institutions so as to make them more inclusive, transparent, accountable, and better reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. Greek side reiterated its support for permanent membership of India in a reformed UNSC.

Discussed the Covid-19 situation globally and the process of economic recovery. They agreed on the need for joint efforts to combat the disease and to work together for consolidating economic and commercial activities during and immediately after the pandemic.

