During his visit to the Netherlands, President Ram Nath Kovind announced that India will partner with the country in the areas of knowledge-related sectors, Economy, Climate change and Defence. President Kovind also recalled the 75 years of diplomatic ties beween both nations, having worked together in the areas of water, agriculture, science and technology.

President Kovind's 3-day visit to Netherlands

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind met the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Hague where he called for a new-age partnership between both nations. President Kovind emphasised the role of India in the Indo-Pacific region, as that of a defender and in providing security and growth in the region. At the working lunch, both sides met with representatives of Indian start-ups based in Netherlands working in the area of artificial intelligence, financial technology and IT services.

President Kovind termed the robust trade as “the bedrock of our bilateral relations.” “Our bilateral cooperation is extensive and diverse, covering trade and investment; science and technology; water, agriculture and health; renewable energy and space. Robust trade and investments form the bedrock of our bilateral relations. With an investment of USD 38 billion, the Netherlands has consistently been among the largest investors in India,” he said.

In his address, President Kovind also made an aggressive push for more diverse investments from the West European country. “Our flagship programmes like Digital India, Start-up India, and smart cities development, coupled with wide-ranging reforms offer an attractive environment. Dutch expertise in various sectors is a natural fit for India’s growth and development,” he said.

President Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to the Netherlands, also visited the state general building where he was welcomed by Jan Anthonie Bruijn, President of the Senate and Vera Bergkamp, President of the House of Representatives in Hague. Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of Senate Prof EB Van Apledoorn and Chairman of The Committee on Foreign Affairs of House of Representatives AH Kuiken were also present in the meeting.

The President’s visit is a follow-up to the state visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands to India in 2019. His visit offers the opportunity to further broaden and deepen the cooperation between the two countries, including in the field of water and agriculture and innovation cooperation in these fields, said a statement from the Royal House of the Netherlands.

