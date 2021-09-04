'India & US Are Closely Watching Pakistan's Actions In Afghanistan': HV Shringla At UNSC

After the conclusion of India's UNSC presidency for August, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addressed the key resolutions adopted under India's leadership and the international community's outlook towards the Afghanistan crisis. Interacting with the media in Washington, HV Shringla stated that the resolution adopted by the UNSC on Afghanistan was very important and said that India was in touch with every country that had an interest in the deteriorating situation there.

"As UNSC chair for August, we adopted 4 resolutions but the resolution on Afghanistan was very important. It called for an inclusive negotiated political settlement, demanded the Taliban to facilitate the evacuation of those wanting to leave," he said.

"I don't see members of international community being passive over situation in Afghanistan. We (India) are not there on the ground, have no assets there. It's not like we are not doing anything, we are in touch with every country that has an interest in Afghanistan," he added.

The Foreign Secretary also revealed that the US was watching the situation very closely and that Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover could not be overlooked. Shringla added, "Obviously, like us, they're (US) also watching carefully and we have to watch Pakistan's actions with a fine-tooth comb. Pakistan is a neighbour of Afghanistan, they have supported & nurtured the Taliban. There are various elements that are Pakistan supported-- so its role has to be seen in that context."

After the end of the UNSC session in New York, the Foreign Secretary is expected to interact with senior officials from US President Joe Biden's administration in Washington. As per sources, the Quad summit is expected to be one of the main points of discussion between India and the US.

Under India's presidency and Shringla's chairmanship, the UNSC adopted a strong 7-point resolution on Afghanistan demanding that the Afghan territory 'not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.' It also called for the safe passage of foreigners and Afghans and placed importance on strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the war-torn nation. The UNSC resolution was adopted after 13 countries voted in favour of it while China and Russia, both permanent members of the council, chose to abstain from voting.