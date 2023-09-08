In a momentous display of diplomatic unity and a reaffirmation of their enduring partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden joined forces today in New Delhi. The joint statement released during this momentous occasion lays the groundwork for transformative collaboration in various domains.

The leaders, in a display of unwavering commitment to shared values, aim to tackle global challenges while advancing a vision of a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden, in their meeting, emphasised the deep and enduring nature of the relationship between India and the United States. They expressed gratitude for the remarkable progress achieved following PM Modi's historic visit to Washington in June 2023.

G20 and multilateral cooperation

Biden commended India's leadership during its G20 Presidency and reaffirmed their commitment to the G20's mission. The leaders believe that the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi will contribute to sustainable development and multilateral cooperation on a global scale.

The leaders highlighted the critical importance of shared values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities. They underscored how these values underpin the success of both nations and bolster their partnership.

Quad and Indo-Pacific strategy

Both leaders recognised the Quad's significance in supporting an open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. India welcomed the US decision to co-lead the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative Pillar on Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport.

Biden reiterated support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council. They also emphasised the importance of technology and the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

Space and technology

The leaders celebrated India's space achievements and announced collaborations in space exploration, including a joint effort to the International Space Station and cooperation in planetary defense. Both nations reiterated their commitment to building resilient semiconductor supply chains, with significant investments from US companies in India.

India and the US welcomed the MoU between Bharat 6G Alliance and Next G Alliance, aiming to deepen public-private cooperation. They highlighted collaborations in 5G/6G technologies and open RAN. The leaders emphasised cooperation in the quantum domain and welcomed academic and industrial collaboration in various scientific fields.

Defence partnerships and renewable energy

India and the US pledged to deepen their Major Defence Partnership, including in space and AI, and expressed enthusiasm for co-production of GE F-414 jet engines.The leaders celebrated maritime agreements and collaborations between US and Indian defense sectors, including joint challenges for startups.

The leaders welcomed India's purchase of remotely piloted aircraft and discussed cooperation in nuclear energy, emphasising India's membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Greening the future, both nations embraced renewable energy and electric mobility initiatives, including investment platforms and the procurement of electric buses.The leaders resolved trade disputes and announced plans for an "Innovation Handshake" agenda to promote economic growth through innovation.

India and the US committed to advancing cancer research and cooperation in healthcare, underscoring their joint commitment to strengthening scientific collaboration. Honoring Fallen Heroes The leaders renewed their commitment to recovering the remains of fallen US service members from World War II.

PM Modi and Biden pledged to continue their high-level engagement and work toward a lasting India-US partnership that serves the global good and bolsters the Indo-Pacific's resilience.

The joint statement issued by India and the United States marks a significant milestone in their partnership, highlighting a shared commitment to addressing global challenges, fostering innovation, and advancing a brighter future for both nations and the world.