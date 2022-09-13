India & Vietnam Hold Second Security Dialogue In Delhi; Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

India and Vietnam convened for the second Security dialogue in Delhi and discussed a host of issues of mutual interest. The dialogue held at the level of Deputy National Security Advisor (Dy NSA) and Deputy Minister deliberated on the issues of maritime domain, counter-terrorism and capacity building programmes. Notably, Vietnam's Deputy Chief of Mission in India Do Thanh Hai on September 12 in a roundtable between both nations, stated for increasing the trade targets between both nations, including electronics and Agriculture.

SecyEast @AmbSaurabhKumar met Deputy Minister of Public Security Sr. Lt Gen. Luong Tam Quang of Vietnam, who is in Delhi to attend the 2nd 🇮🇳🇻🇳 Security Dialogue.



Discussed ways to further our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in areas of security & geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/tlgh3hLIsp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 13, 2022

Focus on Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

The Deputy NSA emphasised PM Modi’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and stressed upon making a collaborative effort on the lines of the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific - to better manage, conserve, sustain and secure the maritime domain.

The two sides agreed to work together against terrorism and trafficking of all kinds, by cooperating on counter-terrorism, nexus of radicalisation and the production and trafficking of illegal narcotics and arms in the region.

India to help Vietnam in capacity building programmes

India offered to provide help to Vietnam in various capacity building programmes, including imparting training to the Ministry of Public Security Officials participating in the UN peacekeeping missions. India will be guided by requirements of the Vietnamese side on such capacity-building programmes.

Second India – Vietnam security dialogue at the level of Deputy National Security Advisor/ Deputy Minister took place today in New Delhi. During the meeting, both sides had a frank discussion on a number of issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/4XLHdqRx6V — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Requirement to increase bilateral trade targets between both nations

Vietnam envoy Do Thanh Hai on September 12 in the round table session on bilateral trade opportunities between India and neighbouring countries spoke about the increasing trade between both nations due to enhanced connectivity. He said, "Trade between India and Vietnam is growing stronger. We should have a higher target. We're optimistic about growth in sectors like electronics, automobiles, computers, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. Trade has been further enhanced by stronger connectivity between the two countries. We also have direct maritime links."

Image: ANI