India At The Cusp Of A Digital Revolution, Says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the country is at the cusp of a digital revolution and lauded RailTel on its 20th Foundation Day. Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, "Today India is at the cusp of a digital revolution. Digital connectivity has the power to transform the lives of the people of India – It empowers people; it enhances knowledge; it creates new jobs; it creates new economic opportunities."

Laying out his vision for RaiTel, Piyush Goyal said, "RailTel is maturing as it is entering in its 20th year. We are going to have much larger targets, much bigger ambitions and much bolder goals to achieve... On the eve of 70th Constitution Day, we owe it to this nation, we owe it to the people of India, to have a big audacious goal, which we will rise with and work towards, in the next five years to achieve."

READ | Piyush Goyal: 'Govt Planning Full Electrification Of Railways Within Next 3-4 Years'

Speaking at @RailTel's 20th Foundation Day via Video Conference https://t.co/DLLT2oRfC7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 25, 2019

Piyush Goyal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people can see the New India emerging, in which the new Indian Railways has a big role to play." Goyal added, "I must compliment RailTel for the phenomenal work that they have done today in connecting over 5,000 railway stations with Wi-Fi across the length and breadth of India." The Railway Minister complemented Railtel staff and said, "With the collective effort of the entire 'rail parivaar', no target is difficult to achieve and we will leave no stone unturned to become one of the best in India."

READ | Institute To Impart Training In Railways Finances Opened In Hyderabad

The teamwork that all of you at @RailTel have exhibited, is truly a role model for others to emulate, how teamwork has the ability to work towards a common mission and achieve a common vision, in a defined period of time, within cost and with exponential outcomes: @PiyushGoyal — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) November 25, 2019

READ | Will Work With Gems, Jewellery Industry On Import Duty Demand: Piyush Goyal

About RailTel

RailTel Corporation a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The OFC network covers all important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas covering 70% of India’s population. RailTel is at the forefront in providing nationwide Broadband Telecom & Multimedia Network in all parts of the country in addition to the modernization of train operations and administration network systems.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | First Train To Bangladesh From Tripura Likely To Be Flagged Off Next Year