India At UNSC Voices Concern Over Use Of African Resources In Boosting Terrorism

India, on Thursday, again voiced concerns over the use of African resources to incite violence and terrorism in different parts of the country. During a UNSC debate titled "Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources", India stressed that the exploitation of African resources must be stopped and those who have been involved in supporting terrorism must be held accountable by the international community.

While speaking at the global forum, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan noted that the terrorist and armed groups have been making deep inroads in recent years. He explained how some of the vulnerable groups are exploiting security gaps and fragile governance institutions in the continent, particularly in the Horn of Africa, Sahel and East and Central Africa.

The Indian minister stressed that the terrorist groups are accentuating their funding by exploiting the resource-rich region. "These regions have remained vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing. Terrorist and armed groups are increasingly funding their activities through illegal exploitation of natural resources and trafficking of wildlife, and extortion, etc., amongst other well-known activities."

Global fight against terrorism cannot succeed without conscious and coordinated efforts, says India

He said that these outfits are financing their activities by exploiting the rapid development of information and communication technology as well as other technologies related to financial transactions, encryption, and varied modes of transportation and delivery. The global fight against terrorism cannot succeed without conscious and coordinated efforts to counter the financing of terrorism; and nor can the global fight against armed groups. Further, he emphasised that the global fight against terrorism cannot succeed without conscious and coordinated efforts to counter financing of terrorism; and nor can the global fight against armed groups.

"We need to recognise the fact that terrorism, like armed conflicts, is expanding in Africa. Al-Qaida and ISIL-affiliated terrorist groups in different parts of Africa have gathered significant strength in recent years, thriving on the illegal mining of artisan gold, rare minerals, gemstones, uranium, coal, timber etc. through illegal trade networks facilitated by transnational criminal networks," he flagged. "Terrorist groups such as Al-Shabaab have put in place elaborate revenue collection networks, to support their terrorist activities. If left unaddressed, terrorism may seriously jeopardise peace prospects in several parts of Africa, which is already ravaged by armed conflicts," he added.