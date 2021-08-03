India Bangladesh Border Is 76% Fenced; MHA To Use Tech Solutions To Complete The Rest

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said that the country’s efforts to control illegal cattle smuggling and other security threats along the India Bangladesh border was going strong. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that about 76 per cent of the border had been covered by fences. The ministry further said that the balance length of the international border will soon be covered by physical fencing and technological solutions in the form of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), which will in turn add security in the region.

India Bangladesh border safe with fences, MoS

Nityanand Rai, while replying to a query in the lower house said that the physical fencing is currently being done along the India-Bangladesh border. The minister informed that the riverine border which is not feasible for fencing will be soon covered through technological solutions, adding a pilot project in Assam's Dhubri along 61 km riverine border has been implemented. The ministry also informed that the government is keeping a regular watch on the progress of work.

Emphasising the need for fences at the border, the minister said that a total of 77,410 cattle in 2019 and 46,809 cattle in 2020 were seized along the border. The ministry also informed that a total of 703 smugglers were arrested along the borders in 2019 compared to 460 caught last year. Rai further said that the cattle smuggling in the region is under harsh surveillance.

"Indian government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to check illegal trade of cattle along Indi-Bangladesh border which inter-alia includes round the clock surveillance and patrolling on the borders and establishment of observation post; increase in the number of BSF personnel; construction of border fencing and floodlighting; use of watercraft or boats and floating Border Out Posts (BOP) for domination of riverine area; deployment of advance technological equipments like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV); upgradation of intelligence setup and enhanced coordination with the state governments or concerned intelligence agencies," said the minister.

The minister, citing the government’s inputs, said that around 3,140 kilometres of the total 4,096.7 long border are currently covered by fencing. In this, West Bengal leads the area fenced with 1,638 km out of the total 2,216.70 km of the border fence. The state is followed by 210 km of 263 km in Assam, 326 km of 443 km in Meghalaya, and 155 km of 318 km in Mizoram. However, Tripura has the most border share fenced with 812 km out of a total 856 km covered.

BSF keeping strict surveillance on borders, claims MoS

Rai further added that the security in the region is on alert for any illegal matters. "Noting that Border Security Force (BSF) conducts regular patrolling, lay nakas, establish observation posts and carry out an anti-tunnelling exercise to stop illegal migrants. Some illegal migrants are still able to enter in a clandestine and surreptitious manner, mainly due to difficult riverine terrain in parts of the International Border with Bangladesh which is not amenable to physical fencing," the minister said.

The minister went on to add that around 1,109 foreigners were apprehended along the border in 2019 and 955 last year. Following such arrests resulting from attempts to infiltrate India, the BSF carries out an investigation and takes necessary actions. Meanwhile, Rai also said that since 2019, 28 BSF personnel have faced disciplinary actions for lacking in duty.

IMAGE: AP/ PTI