India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka To Attend 10th General Convention Of Nepal's Opposition Party

The initial session of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) General Convention, which begins today, will be attended by fifteen foreign guests, including former Indian Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan. It will be held in Chitwan, Central Nepal and would bring together dignitaries from many countries and political organisations.

The CPN-UML said at a press conference on Thursday that the three-day event will be attended by 15 visitors from eight political parties representing other countries. Dr Rajan Bhattarai, the UML's Foreign Affairs Department Chief said that they have visitors from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia who have come to Nepal and accepted the party's invitation and confirmed their attendance for the event.

Dr Harsh Vardhan arrives in Kathmandu

Former Indian Union Minister for Health Dr Harsh Vardhan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Harish Dwivedi have already arrived in Kathmandu, according to Rajan Bhattarai. Other leaders who are also expected to attend include Pallav Sen Gupta, Jogendra Sharma, Birendra Prasad Gupta, and Sandip Saurav. Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, is also in attendance. Also, a four-member team from Cambodia will also be present, as will a three-member delegation from the Bangladesh Communist Party.

25 countries congratulate CPN-UML for hosting 10th General Convention

The UML received congratulations from a total of 25 countries for hosting its 10th General Convention. Bhattarai further stated that foreign guests will attend the opening session and send their best wishes. KP Sharma Oli, the current Party Chairman and former Prime Minister of Nepal, will host a breakfast for foreign guests in Chitwan on Sunday morning, as well as explore the local tourism area on a jeep safari, and later, attend the Tharu cultural exposition. The ceremony will also be attended by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, Democratic Socialist Party Chairman Mahanta Thakur, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa, and Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC.

The CPN-UML's chief of the publicity department stated that welcome stations have been set up in various locations. He further announced that stage management, selfie points, and other preparations for the national general convention, has been finished, according to the Himalayan Times. He went on to say that flags and welcoming doors were placed in more than 50 locations throughout the district.

