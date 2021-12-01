Breaking News LIVE: IED Expert & Jaish Commander Killed During Anti-terror Ops In Pulwama

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for all medical staff and frontline workers across the state. Bommai said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday, December 2 to discuss the same.

"I will request for a booster shot of vaccine for all our medical staff and frontline workers. It has been almost 6-7 months since they have received the two doses. I check with the union minister on how to scientifically give a booster dose to the health workers," the CM told reporters on Wednesday.

Bommai said he will take suggestions from the Central government and learn their opinion on delivering booster shots to the front line workers. "We (Karnataka government) already discussed giving a third booster dose to them in our task force meeting," he added.