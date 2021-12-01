Breaking News LIVE: IED Expert & Jaish Commander Killed During Anti-terror Ops In Pulwama

Quick links:
Image: Republic
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for all medical staff and frontline workers across the state. Bommai said he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday, December 2 to discuss the same.
"I will request for a booster shot of vaccine for all our medical staff and frontline workers. It has been almost 6-7 months since they have received the two doses. I check with the union minister on how to scientifically give a booster dose to the health workers," the CM told reporters on Wednesday.
Bommai said he will take suggestions from the Central government and learn their opinion on delivering booster shots to the front line workers. "We (Karnataka government) already discussed giving a third booster dose to them in our task force meeting," he added.
Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP will take out 6 yatras covering all the 403 Assembly seats of the state to make people aware of the development work done by its governments at the Centre and in the state. As per sources, many national and state-level leaders of the saffron party are likely to participate in these yatras which will start from Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Braj, Western UP and Bundelkhand.
Two major terrorists of the Jaish-E-Mohammad were neutralized in an ongoing operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray and an IED Expert and foreign terrorist Furqan were gunned by the Kashmir Zone Police in a successful operation. According to police, the slain terrorists were responsible for several terror crime cases in the union territory. Their dead bodies were recovered by the forces this morning.
#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist commander of proscribed #terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign terrorist Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ahzk4nEFcm— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 1, 2021
In the latest development, the prime accused of the Jorhat Mob lynching case, the ‘Kola Lora’ aka Niraj Das, died in a car accident while trying to escape police custody. As per sources, Niraj Das jumped from the running police car while misleading the investigation officer (IO) and team on the pretext of recovery of NDPS material.
However, he got hit by a following escort car which got unbalanced and hit the wall. Three other police personnel were injured in the incident along with the prime accused. The prime accused of Animesh Bhuyan’s murder case was declared dead at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital.
Twelve opposition MPs have decided to stage a dharna in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises on Wednesday in protest against their suspension from the Winter Session. They will also write to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, arguing against their suspension.
TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien confirmed that his party's MPs Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri will stage a sit-in protest from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays until the culmination of the Winter session on December 23. He also urged other MPs and well-wishers to show solidarity with the suspended MPs by visiting the protest site.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on a three-day visit to Mumbai will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar besides attending a host of events, including an entrepreneur's conference. On Tuesday evening, the Trinamool Supremo met Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik informed that the state government is ready for an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a united opposition.
A discussion on the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' will be held in the Lok Sabha on December 1, sources have reported. Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally.