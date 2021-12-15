Breaking News Updates: Ajay Mishra Reaches Delhi; 32 Omicron Cases In Maharashtra

Quick links:
Image: Republic
The Debates with Arnab Goswami on #ViratVsBCCI, #TeniControversy and #BhajjiInPolitics are now LIVE. Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtags - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei— Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind held delegation-level talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka. Both leaders discussed wide-ranging issues of interest for both the countries, including connectivity and trade, cooperation in fight against Covid-19 & development partnerships. pic.twitter.com/6aGcmjgUUA— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
Amid the uproar surrounding his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, trouble mounted for Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists surfaced on social media. On Wednesday, Ajay Mishra Teni was questioned on the SIT report which has ruled the Lakhimpur violence as a 'pre-planned conspiracy.'
Four more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra. Two are from Osmanabad, one from Mumbai and one from Buldhana. A total of 32 patients infected with omicron have been reported in the state. Out of these 25 have been discharged after negative RTPCR test.
After investigation it is now clear that MoS Home's (Ajay Mishra) son was involved in this incident. The Union minister should resign and strict action should be taken against the accused: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Lakhimpur Kheri incident pic.twitter.com/yKoibeZhzt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021
Punjab Excise department today busted an organized module selling smuggled imported Scotches without holograms in Amritsar and seized 2150 cases of illicit liquor: State Govt pic.twitter.com/EbL7K6oqX3— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
WATCH | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly maintains silence on captaincy row; BCCI sources inform decision not taken by one person.— Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021
Tune in to watch breaking updates here -https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/GLPCLahePm
Durga Puja in West Bengal has been inscribed on the UNESCO's 'Intangible Heritage list'— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
(file photos) pic.twitter.com/N9XiK51fUg
Council Chairman instructions were violated by the members of legislative council. Action was taken under rule of 326 and 327. Suspended Council members are protesting in the well of the council.
I want to see Bharatiya Janata Party lose across the country in the 2024 elections; 'Khela Hobey' again: West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/EwuZP79DV2— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
WATCH | Former BCCI secy Niranjan Shah speaks to Republic after Virat Kohli makes massive claims.— Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021
Tune in to watch breaking updates here -https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/5uofMq8UD0
WATCH | After Virat Kohli's massive claims, BCCI says it fully supports Virat, Rohit, Dravid & all players.— Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021
Tune in to watch breaking updates here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/dSFrlDmR7X
Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star pic.twitter.com/5TWhPzFpNl— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 15, 2021
A high-level team of Election Commission of India comprising of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey are in Chandigarh to take stock of poll preparedness in Punjab ahead of 2022 Assembly elections: ECI pic.twitter.com/cMnzTEcL0q— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
#BREAKING | Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Opposition— Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021
Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/iopwZEp0CU pic.twitter.com/UuBLjQkIZt
#EXCLUSIVE | Akhilesh Yadav dubs CM Yogi's Ayodhya tour 'diversion' from real issues as poll battle heats up.— Republic (@republic) December 15, 2021
Watch the exclusive interview with Republic TV - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/UTdKODYZkT
From day one, we've been saying that it is a pre-planned murder. Modi govt should suspend (MoS) Ajay Mishra. I'm very sure that PM will not suspend him because he needs that minister's upper caste votes in upcoming UP polls: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Lakhimpur Kheri case pic.twitter.com/ldPAUmx0HM— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
#WATCH | President Ram Nath Kovind meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka pic.twitter.com/ycARxRzgD7— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
Union MoS Home has been summoned to New Delhi by the BJP High Command this evening amid calls from the Opposition for his resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is one of the main accused in the violence case, will leave for Delhi at 5 pm.
The entry gate of the ‘Sainya Dham’ will be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and 11 other defence personnel, died in a tragic helicopter crash on December 8, said Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Soldier Welfare, Uttarakhand.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh & others present at 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' event in Dehradun observe a minute's silence & pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh who passed away at Bengaluru Command Hospital today.— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021
#TamilNaduChopperCrash pic.twitter.com/1mjYQj6TH5
The Prime Minister's Office has informed that PM Modi will be participating in the Homage and Reception Ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at National War Memorial on December 16.
My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Group Captain Varun Singh.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2021
This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief. pic.twitter.com/rpBoIcmEe9
"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of India's braveheart and Shaurya Chakra recipient Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the unfortunate helicopter accident in Coonoor. Humble tribute. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Om Shanti" tweeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
A resident of Deoria, decorated air warrior Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to injuries at a Military hospital in Bengaluru today.
Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh Ji who was injured in the unfortunate helicopter crash on 08 Dec 2021. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 15, 2021
Deeply anguished by the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor of the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 15, 2021
He fought a tough battle like a true soldier for a week. My respects to the departed soul for his services to India & condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/UCcyYlCG20
Pained to hear about the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 15, 2021
The entire nation will always remember your invaluable service. I salute your valour and offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
Sad to learn that Group Captain Varun Singh breathed his last after putting up a valiant fight for life. Though badly injured in the chopper crash, he displayed the soldierly spirit of valour and indomitable courage. The nation is grateful to him. My condolences to his family.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 15, 2021
Deeply disturbed on hearing the sad news that Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the tragic helicopter crash near Coonoor, is no more. His valour and commitment shall serve as inspiration for all and he will be living in our minds forever. pic.twitter.com/YBTVNVcEf4— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 15, 2021
Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief. https://t.co/hZrdatjaAA— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 15, 2021