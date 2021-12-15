Last Updated:

Breaking News Updates: Ajay Mishra Reaches Delhi; 32 Omicron Cases In Maharashtra

Four more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, trouble mounted for Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists surfaced on social media. In the world of sports, BCCI continues to maintain silence on Virat Kohli's claims in captaincy row.

Coonoor helicopter crash

21:09 IST, December 15th 2021
The Debates with Arnab Goswami on #ViratVsBCCI, #TeniControversy and #BhajjiInPolitics are now LIVE

 

20:57 IST, December 15th 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind holds delegation-level talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid in Dhaka

 

20:33 IST, December 15th 2021
Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Question On Jailed Son, Hurls Abuses

Amid the uproar surrounding his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, trouble mounted for Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists surfaced on social media. On Wednesday, Ajay Mishra Teni was questioned on the SIT report which has ruled the Lakhimpur violence as a 'pre-planned conspiracy.'

20:04 IST, December 15th 2021
Four more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra

Four more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra. Two are from Osmanabad, one from Mumbai and one from Buldhana. A total of 32 patients infected with omicron have been reported in the state. Out of these 25 have been discharged after negative RTPCR test. 

19:56 IST, December 15th 2021
Akhilesh Yadav Demands MoS Ajay Mishra's resignation

 

19:53 IST, December 15th 2021
Punjab Excise department today busted an organized module selling smuggled imported Scotches without holograms in Amritsar

 

19:09 IST, December 15th 2021
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly maintains silence on captaincy row; BCCI sources inform decision not taken by one person

 

18:33 IST, December 15th 2021
Durga Puja in West Bengal has been inscribed on the UNESCO's 'Intangible Heritage list'

 

17:45 IST, December 15th 2021
14 opposition members are suspended from Karnataka Legislative Council

Council Chairman instructions were violated by the members of legislative council. Action was taken under rule of 326 and 327. Suspended Council members are protesting in the well of the council.

17:44 IST, December 15th 2021
I want to see Bharatiya Janata Party lose across the country in the 2024 elections: Mamata Banerjee

 

17:19 IST, December 15th 2021
Former BCCI secy Niranjan Shah speaks to Republic after Virat Kohli makes massive claims

 

17:12 IST, December 15th 2021
After Virat Kohli's massive claims, BCCI says it fully supports Virat, Rohit, Dravid & all players

 

16:52 IST, December 15th 2021
Sidhu tweets photo with Harbhajan, says 'picture loaded with possibilities.'

 

16:47 IST, December 15th 2021
ECI team reaches Chandigarh to take stock of poll preparedness in Punjab ahead of 2022 Assembly elections

 

16:42 IST, December 15th 2021
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits out at Opposition; says no place for mafia raj in state

 

16:38 IST, December 15th 2021
Akhilesh Yadav dubs CM Yogi's Ayodhya tour 'diversion' from real issues as poll battle heats up

 

16:37 IST, December 15th 2021
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Lakhimpur Kheri case

 

16:22 IST, December 15th 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

 

15:04 IST, December 15th 2021
Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra To Reach Delhi To Meet BJP Top Brass

Union MoS Home has been summoned to New Delhi by the BJP High Command this evening amid calls from the Opposition for his resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is one of the main accused in the violence case, will leave for Delhi at 5 pm. 

14:25 IST, December 15th 2021
Entry gate of the ‘Sainya Dham’ to be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat

The entry gate of the ‘Sainya Dham’ will be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and 11 other defence personnel, died in a tragic helicopter crash on December 8, said Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Soldier Welfare, Uttarakhand.

14:13 IST, December 15th 2021
Defence Minister, others observe a minute's silence to pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh

 

14:13 IST, December 15th 2021
PM Modi to participate in Homage Ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals on Dec 16

The Prime Minister's Office has informed that PM Modi will be participating in the Homage and Reception Ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at National War Memorial on December 16. 

 

13:37 IST, December 15th 2021
Rahul Gandhi grieves demise of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh

 

13:33 IST, December 15th 2021
UP CM Yogi pays tributes to late Group Captain Varun Singh

 

"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of India's braveheart and Shaurya Chakra recipient Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the unfortunate helicopter accident in Coonoor. Humble tribute. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Om Shanti" tweeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 

A resident of Deoria, decorated air warrior Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to injuries at a Military hospital in Bengaluru today. 

13:23 IST, December 15th 2021
Nitin Gadkari condoles demise of Group Captain Varun Singh

 

13:23 IST, December 15th 2021
'Group Captain Varun Singh fought a tough battle like a true soldier': Piyush goyal

 

13:19 IST, December 15th 2021
Bengal Cm Mamata pays tributes to Group Capt Varun Singh

 

13:18 IST, December 15th 2021
President Kovind condoles demise of Group Capt Varun Singh in helicopter crash

 

13:16 IST, December 15th 2021
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin 'deeply disturbed' by the sad news of Captain Varun Singh's demise

 

13:14 IST, December 15th 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoles demise of Group Captain Varun Singh; 'pained beyond words'

 

