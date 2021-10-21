Breaking News Live: India Achieves 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone

Quick links:
India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reach Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The country is set to witness celebrations and it is expected that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.
Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited his son Aryan Khan at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Aryan Khan was arrested in the high-profile Mumbai cruise drug bust case.
#WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j1ozyiVYBM— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021
As India is set to cross a historic 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with Dr Rana. According to sources, PM Modi will interact with people getting vaccinated including a couple of individuals from Uttar Pradesh who will be sharing their experience. During the celebrations, PM Modi will also interact with healthcare workers.
Meanwhile, several monuments across the country were illuminated to mark the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone. In addition, officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort. Below is the picture of Aga Khan Palace in Pune:
Former US President Bill Clinton has spoken out for the first time after getting discharged from hospital earlier this week. Late on Wednesday, he posted a video on Twitter wherein he said that he was “on the road to recovery.”
Ahead of the Goa assembly elections next year, several Goa Congress leaders have jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Trinamool Congress has yet again welcomed leaders from the grand old party's Goa unit. On Wednesday, North Goa Congress Seva Dal Chief Ulhas Vasnkar along with few other social activists joined the TMC. Apart from them, Former General Secretary of INC Mahila Wing, Priya Rathod too joined the Trinamool Congress. Moreover, Shiv Sena Block President from Ponda, Vinod Borkar and several others joined the TMC at an event that was held at the party's office in Panaji.
Inspired by @MamataOfficial and her dedication to work for the welfare of her people, today Shri Ulhas Vasnkar along with activists Shri Umesh Baukar, Shri Ramdas Kolhe and Shri Prabhakar Bhojji joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family.— AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) October 20, 2021
We wholeheartedly welcome everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NkILZZsHr
The Carrier Strike Group (CSG) of the United Kingdom which is headed by the 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth, will enter Indian waters with one of the ships anchoring at Mumbai Port, further commencing robust engagements between India and the UK. Further, when the vessel will dock in Mumbai, the UK foreign secretary will engage in a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other business leaders. The first tri-service exercise between the two countries, Konkan Shakti, will be conducted while visiting HMS Queen Elizabeth. Another army drill, Ajeya Warrior, is now taking place in Uttarakhand, with about 120 British troops taking part.
Taking a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, requested him to not act against a few women police officers who posed for a photo with her. Sharing the photo, she stated, "If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it. It does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal policemen". Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was briefly detained by Lucknow police while enroute to Agra to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody.
Former United States President Donald Trump has announced on Wednesday, 20 October that he is launching his own social media app called ‘TRUTH Social’. Banned from social media for the last nine months, Trump had previously launched his own website to issue statements and remain in touch with his supporters. Former US President’s accounts were permanently suspended from Facebook and Twitter over his 'involvement in inciting' the 6 January US Capitol insurrection.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar unveiled a memorial in Ra'anana, northern Israel in honour of Indian troops who martyred in the Battle of Tabsor during World War I. He unveiled the memorial with the Mayor of Ra'anana, Chaim Broyde, on Wednesday, October 20. This is a step towards creating an India Trail, which will identify the key spots where Indian soldiers fought and martyred in the line of duty in the region. It is planned that the route, India's military great warpath, will have six plaques at six locations, including Haifa and Ra'anana.
Unveiled the memorial plaque for Indian Army soldiers who fought at the Battle of Tabsor in the Megiddo Offensive of September 1918.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 20, 2021
This is part of a larger India Trail that will bring out the role of our soldiers in shaping the history of this region. pic.twitter.com/YTVKdyARGU
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday penned a letter to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the alleged vandalism by YSR Congress Party workers at the Telugu Desam Party's central office in Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri. In his letter, the TDP President spotlighted the alleged hooliganism sponsored by the ruling YSRCP-led government and their attempts to impede democracy in the state.