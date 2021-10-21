Breaking News Live: India Achieves 100 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone

As India is set to cross a historic 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital with Dr Rana. According to sources, PM Modi will interact with people getting vaccinated including a couple of individuals from Uttar Pradesh who will be sharing their experience. During the celebrations, PM Modi will also interact with healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, several monuments across the country were illuminated to mark the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone. In addition, officials have informed that the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday. The tricolour hoisted in Leh to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 will be used at the Red Fort. Below is the picture of Aga Khan Palace in Pune: