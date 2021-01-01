India Calls On China For Urgent Assistance To 39 Stranded Indian Sailors In Chinese Waters

Amid the prolonged delay in action from the Chinese authorities over the two vessels MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia carrying 39 crew members of Indian origin, India on Friday called for urgent, practical and time-bound assistance to Indian sailors stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters in view of the "grave" humanitarian situation developing onboard the two vessels.

"There is a growing stress on the crew members on account of the long delay. Given this and our concern for the increasingly difficult conditions for our crew members, these two cases are being pursued vigorously," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The Chinese authorities have neither allowed the ships to dock nor to go for a crew change, citing Coronavirus related restrictions. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated in late November that while the crew change is not feasible from Jingtang port, the shipping company/agent may apply for a crew rotation from Tianjin port in China and that local authorities would examine the request for the same after it is received from the shipping company/agent.

Srivastava said the Ministry has asked the shipping company to make the crew change application expeditiously.

India in touch with Chinese authorities

The Indian embassy in Beijing is in touch with relevant Chinese authorities for berthing approvals to facilitate the crew change. Srivastava said that the MV Anastasia is exploring the possibility of a crew change at sea at its current point of anchorage in Caofedian. The Indian Embassy in Beijing has written to Chinese authorities proposing this alternative and seeking approval for the same.

Srivastava asserted that the Indian Embassy in Beijing has repeatedly taken up the cases both with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also the local provincial authorities, requesting the ships be allowed to dock and/or the crew be allowed to be changed. The MEA spokesperson also added that Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri has personally taken up this issue with Vice Foreign Minister of China, Le Yucheng. The External Affairs Ministry is also following up with the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi for an early resolution.

Indian bulk cargo vessel MV Jag Anand of the Great Eastern Shipping Company is on anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province of China since June 13, 2020, with 23 Indian nationals as crew on board. Also, another vessel named MV Anastasia, which has 16 crew members which are Indian nationals, is on anchorage near Caofeidian port in China since September 20, 2020.

