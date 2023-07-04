'India Can Make Its Identity Through Technology', Says EAM Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar along with State BJP President Shri Virendra Sachdeva and Member of Parliament Shri Hansraj Hans visited NIT located in Bakoli village of North West Delhi on July 3rd. Jaishankar while addressing NIT students said that today's world is the world of technology and this can be an opportunity as well as a challenge.

S. Jaishankar stated that today the future of India lies in the hands of those people who know the use of technology and understand the world. "We can make our identity with technology," said the external affairs minister.

"India's identity made on global stage", says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that India's identity has been made on the global stage. "This is the world of data in which this semiconductor is useful. Today's era is of chips, Modi ji campaigned for semiconductors, and as a result, Micron talked about setting up a testing facility here, Lame Research will give training to 60 lakh people. M Sundar Pichai had also expressed a similar view," stated the External Affairs Minister.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that he wants to make India a developed country in 25 years, his only base is technology.

Pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war chaged the world

The External Minister mentioned that two events primarily the onset of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war were events that had changed the world. Lauding the leadership of PM Modi S Jaishankar said that because the Prime Minister had come up with out of box ideas like encouraging millet production, thinking about the concept of a Yoga day, and playing a proactive role in harnessing solar energy, the world did take notice.

The Union Minister said, "Every year the G20 chairmanship moves from one country to another. This is the first G20 conference of the world's public imagination in which the public has been included, as well as this time activities have taken place in about 60 cities across the country. About 45 countries are participants in G20. These are the most influential people in the world and its impact will bring long-term change and change the world's thinking about India."