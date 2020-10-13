India-China Dialoge To Continue, Army Prepared For Long Haul

The seventh round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China brought no major breakthrough in the border situation. The meeting was held on October 12 in Chushul on the Indian side of LAC and continued for more than 11 hours. It was the last round of meetings led by Lt. Gen Harinder Singh GOC 14 corps who handed over the command to Lt Gen PVK Menon the very next day of the meeting.

Both the senior officers were present in the 7th round of talks along with the Joint Secretary MEA Mr. Naveen Srivastava who also attended the previous round of talks. India demanded China disengage and de-escalate completely from all friction points along the LAC, where around 50,000 troops of both the countries are in a stand-off position after Galwan clash took place. However, the talks remained inconclusive and a joint statement was released which read -

"On 12 October, the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting of India and China was held in Chushul. The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. They were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible. Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas."

READ: China releases statement on 7th Corps Commander-level talks; key focus on disengagement

The statement clearly indicates that talks so far could not bring in a consensus on disengagement by Chinese troops. Both countries have agreed to keep the dialogue open to resolve the issue peacefully. The military and diplomatic talks between both countries will continue further. The timed agenda for the 8th round of talks will be soon decided. Until a decision arrives, India and China have agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.

It has been indicated that China echoed the line of not letting differences become disputes. India has been firm on complete disengagement by PLA and has demanded the status quo ante that existed before May. The inconclusive talks mean a long haul for India in Ladakh. Indian Army has amply deployed its troops, tanks, and aircraft in the region and remains substantially strong on strategic points along the LAC. Indian forces are ready on all fronts of vigilance, operations, and health sustainability along the area.

In the sixth round of talks held on September 21, India and China had mutually agreed to freeze the movement of forces on either side and not to provoke any action. The status quo has remained on the ground since then. Military experts suggest that the dialogue might continue for several months but China will have to disengage as India is on a much stronger hold of the situation.

READ: China announces stricter rules for Muslims visiting Saudi Arabia for Hajj pilgrimage