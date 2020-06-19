India-China LAC Face-off: Major Gaurav Arya Analyses The Galwan Clashes

As China remains adamant on its stance that 'responsibility entirely lies with Indian side', India has slammed China over its 'pre-planned' attack on Indian troops and failing to keep its end of the agreement discussed on June 6 meeting at LAC's Moldo. While talks continue on a Major General-level between both countries, India and China's diplomatic channels too remain open and in touch. Both countries have rejected third-party interference and agreed that the border issue must be solved via talks.

What led to Indo-China clashes at Galwan?

The Indo-China relations have recently been strained since the heavy buildup by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the Chinese side of the LAC at Galwan in May. Soon, Chinese troops began incursions into the Indian side of the LAC, leading to India deploying a large number of soldiers and military equipment. Agreeing to de-escalate the situation, India and China decided to have talks on June 6 on the Chinese side of the LAC at Moldo.

After the meeting at Moldo, it was decided that both armies were to move back by a kilometre each in that area. Moreover, a buffer zone was to be created between the LAC and the junction of the Shyok and Galwan rivers. Further talks were agreed to be held on the issue.

What happened at Galwan on June 15?

A team of Indian soldiers were sent to monitor the area and verify if the Chinese side had moved back on June 15. When the team headed by Colonel B Santosh Babu noticed that a Chinese tent was still put up, they went in to get it removed. In retaliation, the Chinese troops attacked the soldiers, leading to physical fisticuffs. The Chinese personnel who outnumbered the Indian Army personnel, attacked Indian troops with clubs having nails and iron rods. While the three soldiers including Commanding officer - Colonel B Santosh Babu, died in action, 17 others who were injured and fell into the river, died succumbing to their injuries and hypothermia due to low temperatures.

As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. After the violent clashes, both parties have de-escalated in the area. Indian Army has confirmed that in total there have been 76 casualties and 20 fatalities in the clash - four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals.

What is the current scenario?

On Thursday, the two countries' Major general-level talks were held for more than six hours and sources said that the talks were"Cordial and positive" with both sides agreeing for more talks. Moreover, the Army has reaffirmed that all the personnel who took part in the Galwan valley operations on June 15-16 are accounted for and no personnel is missing in action. The talks had begun at 10:30 AM at the LAC.

As per sources, the meeting location was at Patrol point 14, where the clash took place on June 15-16. The meeting was headed by Major General rank officer. Moreover, no fresh build-up and no reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. India has demanded a return to status quo in May, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the area since then.

What are diplomatic stances of both nations?

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. During the conversation, Jaishankar asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached. While India has cautioned China over strained bilateral relations, it has confirmed the participation in RIC (Russia-India-China) foreign ministers meeting on June 23.

China, on the other hand, has emphasized that India and China should follow important consensus reached by their leaders. But, it has maintained that Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. It has further stated that 'India must not underestimate China's firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty', as stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet', nations back India

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. Most countries like Australia, US have acknowledged India's efforts to de-escalate and have paid tribute to the martyrs.

