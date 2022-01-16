Last Updated:

India Completes One Year Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; Here Are Some Key Highlights

The vaccination drive commenced with the inoculation of frontline workers and with the rollout of two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield

India on Sunday completed its one year of COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccination drive commenced with the inoculation of frontline workers and with the rollout of two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield. As it stands, India's 90 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose while 60 per cent has received the second dose of the vaccines. Moreover, the country has also kickstarted booster doses and vaccination for children in the age group of 15 - 18. 

Here are some key pointers on India's COVID-19 vaccination 

  • According to the government data, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.92 cr. As per the data on Sunday, 1563732297 doses were administered. 
  • Over 76 crore vaccine doses were administered to women. As of date, women have received 761164993 doses 
  • Over 65 Core beneficiaries which is more than 70% of adult population are fully vaccinated.
  • Moreover, 99 crore doses have been administered in rural settings in COVID-19 vaccination centers.
  •  Over 3,69,000 vaccine doses have been administered to the transgender population of India
  • More than 3 crore children of age group 15-18 got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines within 10 days since the program commenced
  •  More than 67 lakh doses administered to people without identity cards.  As of date, the numbers for the same are 6741576.
  • Over 6 lakh vaccine doses administered to inmates during vaccination session in prisons. 
  • More than 11 crore beneficiaries got vaccinated in Tribal districts. As per the data, the numbers for the same are 115091985
  • More than 40 crore vaccine doses administered during near to home COVID-19 vaccination centres. As of date, 3968724 sessions are conducted as NHCVC in which 40,41,46,093 doses administered.
