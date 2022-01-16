India Completes One Year Of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive; Here Are Some Key Highlights

India on Sunday completed its one year of COVID-19 vaccination. The vaccination drive commenced with the inoculation of frontline workers and with the rollout of two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield. As it stands, India's 90 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose while 60 per cent has received the second dose of the vaccines. Moreover, the country has also kickstarted booster doses and vaccination for children in the age group of 15 - 18.

Here are some key pointers on India's COVID-19 vaccination