India Conducts 9 Lakh COVID-19 Tests Per Day For Two Consecutive Days: Health Ministry

The Union health ministry on Friday, August 28 informed that India has tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples each day for the second consecutive day focussing more on the strategy of 3Ts i.e. "Test, Track and Treat". As per the ministry press release, India is now capable of doing 10 lakh tests per day and 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Surge in tests per million

The health ministry added that with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the total number of tests so far is nearing to four crore and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the last two weeks. The release added that the tests per million number has also witnessed a huge surge to 28,607.

"To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1564 labs in the country - 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs. These include Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs 801 (government: 461 + private: 340), TrueNat based testing labs 643 (government: 503 + private: 140), CBNAAT based testing labs 120 (government: 34 + private: 86)", the health ministry said in the release.

India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 33,87,497 infections, of which 7,42,023 cases are active with 61,529 fatalities. About 25,83,945 people have recovered while Unlock 3 has been extended till August 31.

India’s COVID-19 death toll surged to the third highest in the world on Friday, even as the pandemic numbers continued to swell in the country with the daily count of fresh cases staying above 76,000 for the third day running and fatalities over 1,000 for the fourth straight day.

Image/Inputs: ANI

