India COVID-19 Cases Zoom Past 1.65L As Fatalities Cross China's Mark

The number of Coronavirus cases in India jumped to 1.65 lakh on Friday after a record 7,466 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll spiked by 175 to reach 4,706, surpassing that of China's where the pandemic began. Health Ministry said that the total count of cases was 1,65,799 on Friday. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 89,987 while 71,105 people have recovered, it said.

Top 3 hardest-hit states

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 59,546 cases of COVID-19 of which 18,616 people have been cured or discharged and 1,982 have died due to the virus. The second hardest COVID-hit state, Tamil Nadu, reported 874 new cases of coronavirus today taking the total count to 20,246. With nine deaths reported today, the death toll in the state has reached 154. National capital Delhi reported a total of 17,386 cases after 1,106 cases were reported yesterday. Of the total, 7,846 people have recovered and the death toll is 398.

Hindi belt

Uttar Pradesh reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are 2,842 active cases in the state and 4,244 people have been cured/discharged till date.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 7,453 cases of COVID-19 of which 4,050 have been cured or discharged while 321 people have died. Bihar has reported 3,296 coronavirus cases of which 1,211 have been cured or discharged and 15 persons have died. In Rajasthan, two deaths and 91 more COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,158, according to the state Health Department. The death toll has risen to 182.

In Himachal Pradesh, 291 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 201 active cases, 81 have recovered, four have migrated out of the state and five patients have died. Uttarakhand reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases in the state to 602. The active cases stand at 505, according to the state control room on COVID-19.

South India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 62 new COVID-19 cases and one death has been reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 1,150. Karnataka reported 248 cases of COVID-19 today and the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,781. Forty-eight persons have died of the disease. In Andhra Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 2,874 with 33 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. There are 777 active cases and 60 people have died.

Other states

Odisha reported 63 more COVID-19 cases taking the total cases in the state to 1,723. Two COVID-19 positive patients have died but due to some other ailments, officials said. There are 827 active cases. While 887 patients have recovered after treatment, seven deaths due to the infection have been reported in the state.

Gujarat reported 15,562 cases of COVID-19 of which 8,003 people have been cured or discharged while 960 people have died in the state. Jammu and Kashmir reported 128 new cases including 36 from Jammu, 92 from Kashmir and one death today. The total number of cases in the union territory is now 2,164. Assam has reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 910. There are 800 active cases in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

