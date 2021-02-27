India Decries UN Envoy's Remarks On Farmers' Protest, Cites 'indifference To Terrorism'

After UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet in her statement during the ongoing session of the Human Rights Council on Friday, 26th February, criticised India for slapping charges of sedition against journalists and activists for reporting or commenting on the farmers' protest, the Indian government questioned the UN High Commissioner's silence on terror and Red Fort violence.

READ | UN Rights Body Trains Spotlight On Myanmar Following Coup

India slams UN Rights envoy over talks about farm protests

Permanent Representative of India in Geneva Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey issued a statement, which said, "The unprovoked violence on our Republic Day in the name of farmers' rights, apparently, left Michelle Bachelet unmoved. UN Rights envoy's indifference to terrorism is of course not new. Objectivity and impartiality have to be the hallmarks of any human rights assessment."

READ | US 'deeply Disturbed' With Reports Of Rape, Sexual Abuse Against Uyghur Women In Xinjiang

India said, "As the world's largest democracy, India continues to make every effort in ensuring sustainable development and enjoyment of basic human rights for all its citizens. We have made tremendous progress in the realisation of these twins and mutually reinforcing objectives. We hope that the council and its institutions will appreciate the positive steps we have taken in the realisation of these goals."

READ | UN Registers Steep Rise In Murders Of Colombian Activists

While stating that the government of India has set a goal of doubling the income of farmers by 2024, Mani Pandey in the letter said that the purpose of enacting 3 farm acts is to enable the farmers to realise better price for their products and enhance their income.

Pointing out further details about the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, the Permanent Representative of India in Geneva said that these laws will particularly benefit small farmers and offer more choices to those farmers who opt for them. Asserting that the government has shown outmost respect for protests by farmers, India said that it has remained engaged in dialogue with them to address their concerns.

READ | Farm Unions In UP Plan Fasting & Messages For Ministers In Renewed Bid To Repeal Farm Laws